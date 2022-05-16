Now is the time to envision your best self, ideal life and thriving business. Rainy Hake Austin offers insights on how to dive into a new way of working.

Sometimes in our business, we can become complacent with the way things are, allowing the world to come to us rather than us going to it. A business detox is a great way to overcome this passive mindset, fully engage in your life and become an active player in your own story.

It’s amazing what can come to fruition when people become aware of their own power and intentionally arrange their life to fulfill their needs and create the lifestyle and business they desire.

So, take a moment to envision what your best self, ideal life and thriving business look and feel like. Then, go through the steps below to do a detox of your habits, mentality and the structure you have created for yourself.

Tidy your technology

Your tech tools are the center of your business, so make sure you have what you need — and get rid of what you don’t!

1. Get rid of unused apps on your phone.

2. Make sure you have the apps you need installed and organized.

3. I always find that a clear inbox leads to a clear mind. Dedicate a day to cleaning out your inbox (with coffee in hand!).

4. Start email folders and give yourself a gift in the future (hello, tax season).

5. Take whatever action items are needed to follow up with emails and then check them off your list. Goodbye, loose ends!

6. Stay responsive and create a flow for responding to texts. Set a calendar alarm to check them three times a day.

Create the space you need to thrive

Nothing will kill your inspiration to work and stay focused like a messy workspace. Declutter, organize and make it a place you want to be.

7. Make your workspace feel like you. This might mean bringing in some decor, some wall art, a cozy chair or great lighting. It should feel calm, comfortable and professional.

8. Sort through stacks of papers. You’ll be amazed at how much you can discard!

9. Get organized with a fresh to-do list and notebook. For bonus points, organize it with tabs for the various sections you need (notes, to-do lists, goals, etc.).

Take charge of your time

Your calendar says a lot about your business; it shows who you’re spending your time with, what projects you’re focusing on and how your personal and professional life are balanced out. Take a look at how you time-block your schedule and consider how you want your days to feel and flow.

10. Schedule regular touch-base meetings with your team members, mentor, boss or even a friend (whoever helps keep you on track).

11. Do a calendar audit. Clear your schedule as much as possible by removing activities or meetings that aren’t serving you.

12. Consider when you work best, and create your schedule around your most productive hours.

13. Put your personal time on your calendar, too. If you don’t, it may not happen. Schedule in that yoga class, dinner with friends or weekend away.

Get clear on your goals

What you had at the top of your goal list last year may have shifted over the course of the year, so let’s reprioritize. It’s always helpful when your goals can be measurable, so consider how you can leverage the data you have available to track your success and ROI.

14. First, focus on how you want to feel, and then create goals from there. Do you want to feel financially secure? Connected to others? Challenged? Balanced? How you want to feel will speak volumes about your approach to business.

15. Be honest about what you really want. Don’t downsize your goals because you’re self-conscious about your true ambitions. Put whatever is in your heart down on paper.

16. Project manage your goals. Break your big goals down into micro-goals and create deadlines for yourself.

17. Put weekly time on your calendar to check in on your goals. It will help keep you focused and energized.

Re-evaluate your relationships

Your time and energy are everything, so choose who you spend it with wisely. You have choices when it comes to relationships, so feel empowered to create boundaries and invest in your own well-being.

18. Make a list of your cheerleaders — people who inspire, energize and fuel you. Prioritize these people when planning how to spend your time.

19. Are there people in your life weighing you down? Limit your time with them or gracefully exit relationships that aren’t bringing positive energy to your life.

20. Clean up your CRM. It’s an incredibly valuable tool that is even better leveraged if it’s up-to-date, thoughtful and tidy.

21. Find an accountability partner — a friend or colleague to chat through these areas of your life and make a plan to move in a positive direction.

22. Don’t wait for people to come to you, be an initiator and thoughtfully nurture important relationships. Proactively reach out to people you want to spend more time with or who you feel could benefit from your focus and energy.

Dive into a new way of working. The best part is, you get to choose what this looks like for yourself. However you envision your business, a clean slate is going to feel great and lead to successful results, a healthy workflow and vibrant connections.

Rainy Hake Austin is president of The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with her on Instagram.