Moving from the role of independent agent to that of a team leader requires a different skill set. Taking the time to take a course on leadership can provide the background needed to lead your team in the best way possible.

As we progress in our careers in the real estate industry, many of us leap from being agents within a company to leading our own team or division of a brokerage. This transition can, at times be challenging as we navigate having to oversee and mentor agents and manage existing clients, listings, and transactions daily.

While I love learning at conferences and industry events such as InmanConnect, there is also great value to participating in digital courses, especially when there is limited travel or in-person interaction. Taking an online leadership course can prove to be invaluable whether you are a new or seasoned leader. Here are some online courses I recommend considering to elevate your skills and take your company to new heights.

Leadership training courses on MasterClass

MasterClass is a streaming platform that provides hundreds of classes across various categories, but I find the business and leadership courses to be particularly useful. These video classes are taught by the world’s best in their individual fields and are available for anyone to watch or listen to. Each class includes around 20 video lessons (each about 10 minutes long on average) and an in-depth workbook to help guide you.

Harvard leadership courses

Another excellent choice for developing leadership skills is to take online courses in leadership by Harvard University on their Harvard Business School website or Harvard Extension School website. The esteemed university, which needs no introduction, offers a plethora of management and leadership courses that can help emerging leaders in the real estate industry to take on significant leadership roles in their organizations.

Free leadership learning classes and training on LinkedIn

LinkedIn Learning has a vast catalog of courses and classes on leadership and management, including thousands of resources on topics related to leadership skills. The courses are short (from under an hour to a couple of hours), crisp and packed with useful, practical information that can push your leadership skills to the next level.

These courses help real estate leaders prepare for challenging responsibilities such as establishing and executing a strategic vision, executing against that vision, and harnessing our most powerful competitive advantage as real estate professionals and agents.

In conclusion, taking the time to take a course on leadership can provide the background needed to lead your team adequately. There are leadership tools you may not have developed as an agent that you can gain from taking a course taught by an expert in this field.

If you take the time for yourself now rather than later, I promise you will be better off not only for yourself, but also for those who you work for (your clients) and those you lead (your employees).

Santiago Arana is a managing partner at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.