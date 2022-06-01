For agents, being busy is a great challenge to have, and preparing your team for the season ahead of time will set you up for success. It’s going to be a hot market summer — get ready for it.

While your friends and family might be kicking back and unplugging for a relaxing summer, agents are often coming out of a busy spring market right into the summer selling season. So, how can you set your real estate team up for success? Here are five tips we have to help you prepare for a summer that’s busy in the best way.

Level up on social media

When homeowners are looking to start the selling process, you want to be top-of-mind. A great way to get in front of your sphere regularly is on social media. Plus, you might have some extra eyeballs on your account when people are kicking back, relaxing and scrolling.

Think about unique ways you can use your social platforms to amplify your business this summer and come up with a content calendar with your team. Divide up the posts, and empower your team members to devise fresh, fun ways to create engaging content.

Consider live-streaming open houses, doing video tours or creating some funny TikTok content. Don’t forget to let your personality shine.

Staff up for success

This summer, make sure you have all the hands on deck you need in order to facilitate seamless, streamlined transactions and also manage your own stress level. Consider hiring an assistant or summer intern — someone who is interested in the world of real estate and enthusiastic about learning the ropes.

Give them the opportunity to learn new skills and use the ones they have, such as creating systems, marketing, handling social media or implementing technology tools. Not only will it be a huge help to you, but it will also provide a great learning experience for them — a win-win.

Ramp up your marketing efforts

People are out and about in summer, which means there’s a great opportunity for you to invest in direct mail and local signage opportunities. Sponsor a local event — bonus points if it’s for something you really care about — and provide an ad for the promotional materials. Radio ads are also a great opportunity to catch potential clients while they’re driving around town.

Refuel with self-care

Whenever a busy season hits, we like to remind our team (and ourselves) this: You can’t pour from an empty cup. Although your summer may not end up being three months on a tropical beach, that doesn’t mean that you can’t take care of yourself and enjoy some rest and relaxation.

Prepare your team to cover for each other so that everyone can enjoy a few days offline with the peace of mind that business is being attended to. Sprinkle some weekend getaways into your schedule, or just focus on maintaining the self-care practices that make you feel great, whether that’s your morning jog, a weekly date night with your partner or just making sure you stay hydrated.

Recharge so you don’t crash; it’s in everyone’s best interest.

Say yes to networking opportunities

Summertime means social events galore, which translates into networking opportunities and new connections for you. Summon the energy to attend parties, fundraisers and business events — and bring your social butterfly attitude, plus your team members and business cards, along with you.

Challenge yourself to make the most out of these moments by weaving the fact that you’re a real estate agent into conversation; let them know you are a local resource and are available to help them with their real estate needs.

If you’re having trouble getting the info out there, here’s a simple trick: Ask people you meet what they do for work. They’ll likely ask you the same question and away you go.

For agents, being busy is a great challenge to have, and preparing your team for the season ahead of time will set you up for success. Stay organized, be strategic and lean on your team members when you need a break. It’s going to be a hot market summer — and we’re ready for it.