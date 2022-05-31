This week, Byron Lazine and Nicole White discuss real estate-based reality shows, Google searches for “housing bubble” and NAR spending.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White discussed a debate between Ryan Serhant and Bess Freedman last week over real estate-related reality TV shows. White doesn’t see the connection between reality television and “attacks” on the industry and believes that while some agents may come into the industry due to its glamorization, once they get into the industry they see the reality. At the end of the day, she said, you can turn off the shows.

Lazine said that NAR hit nearly 1.6 million members this year, so shows like these have helped more agents get into the business, though it hasn’t helped the failure rates. Meanwhile, the industry makes money from all of those new agents. White said the industry’s biggest problem is the ease of getting into the business.

White also believes that Freedman’s comment judging women for what they wear is more problematic than the shows themselves since adult women who are smart and professional are allowed to wear what they want.

Next, the two discussed spiking Google searches for “housing bubble” as an indicator that the topic is on a lot of minds. Lazine said that as an agent, you need to know what people are searching for so that you can frame your content to give them the information they want. While the spike is big compared to recent searches for the concept, it’s nothing compared to the early aughts spike in interest.

Marketeer of the Week

This week, the Marketeer is NAR for spending millions on the rebrand of its conference to NXT. It’s going to come at a net expense of $7.6 million with a net revenue of $1.5 million.

NAR | realtors | Ryan Serhant
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Inman Connect Las Vegas Memorial Day sale – 44% off exclusively for Select subscribers!Register Now To Save×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×