The market is softening and it’s reflected in quarterly declines. Fewer transactions mean less brokerage revenue.

In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts is never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

Are you receiving Inman’s Broker Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.

This post has been republished with permission from Mike DelPrete.

All real estate brokerages experience a seasonal decline in revenue during the first three months of the year — but the amount varies between brokerages.

Why it matters: The degree of revenue decline highlights which companies are under- and over-performing “the market” — a possible leading indicator of who may be in more or less trouble during a turbulent year ahead.

Quarterly revenue has declined the most at Redfin and Realogy, the least at eXp and Douglas Elliman, and Compass sits right in the middle.

Consequently, Compass and Realogy are in the midst of a steep, seasonal revenue drop while eXp slowly makes it way closer to the top.

The market is slowing and real estate agents are doing fewer transactions.

For example, the number of transactions per agent at Compass is at record lows, lower than Q1 last year and on par with the early days of the pandemic.

The bottom line: The market is softening. Fewer transactions mean less brokerage revenue.

A drop in revenue is a larger problem for brokerages with high fixed costs and a heavy cash burn (Compass), and brokerages with salaried agents (Redfin).