Radius has launched in the Lone Star state, marking the virtual real estate brokerage’s fifth market. The company has enlisted two veteran brokers to oversee operations in Houston.

California-based real estate startup Radius has launched in the Lone Star State, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Veteran real estate brokers Sharon Seline Wright and Kelly McQuerry Henderson will operate from Houston and be responsible for growing Radius’ presence in Texas.

“We’re thrilled to have Kelly and Sharon on board with us here in Houston to launch our Texas operations,” Radius Chief Brokerage Officer Barb Hindle said in a statement. “Kelly and Sharon’s deep experience in real estate, paired with their entrepreneurial drive make them each perfect partners for us as we look to expand here in Houston and the state. I look forward to watching their continued growth and success with Radius.”

Wright and Henderson have four decades of combined sales experience in the Houston metroplex, which includes surrounding real estate hotspots The Woodlands and Sugar Land.

Wright launched her real estate career at Better Homes and Gardens Gary Greene in 2005 and consistently ranked as one of the top producing agents in the office until her departure in 2009. From there, Wright transferred to BHGRE Anderson Properties until she switched franchises and joined Keller Williams Metropolitan in 2012.

Meanwhile, Henderson had a 17-year tenure at Keller Williams Memorial until leaving this year for Radius.

“The past two and a half years have caused the world and our lives to change dramatically. It not only changed the real estate market but the way we all do business,” Wright said of her new position. “Now, more than ever, I need to continue investing in and developing my business to best meet my client’s needs. That means finding solutions that will not only solve for today’s current climate but sustain us for the future. Radius is that solution.”

Added Henderson, “I am thrilled to be partnering with such a forward-thinking, innovative brokerage. I am very excited to bring Radius to Houston and the state of Texas.”

Formerly known as Agentdesks, Radius has undergone a seismic shift from social media and lead generation in 2016 to full-fledged real estate sales in 2018. The company has since launched in California, Colorado, Texas and Georgia, with its agents generating $25 billion in commission since 2019.

Dubbed Radius Agent Realty, the virtual brokerage operates with a 100 percent commission model with two flat-fee options of $100 per month for basic support and $250 per month for access to Radius’ entire professional suite. Agents also pay coordination fees for buy-side ($900), sell-side ($1,050) and dual ($1,35) transactions along with $600 for E&O Insurance.

Radius agents receive marketing, technology and training, legal compliance, lead generation, transaction coordination and branding support, along with access to a team of success managers, marketers, designers, managing brokers, mentors and coaches.

Alongside Radius Agent Realty, Radius also offers a Side-esque option for team leaders that enables them to maintain their branding while Radius handles their backend operations, including scouting and vetting new team members. Team leaders pay $350 per month and also follow the transaction and insurance fee structure for individual agents, However, they’re able to charge their team members an override.

Lastly, Radius offers its flagship lead concierge service, Radius Assist, and has entered into the world of power buying with its own buy-before-you-sell and pre-sale home prep financing options.

“Whether it’s lead nurturing, financial products like buy-before-you-sell, or concierge teams, there’s a lot of support they need to succeed,” founder Biju Akoshan told Inman shortly after the company’s $13 million May funding round. “What we’re trying to sell here is a real estate company that empowers entrepreneurial agents because agents are all founders and entrepreneurs. They don’t have to do it alone.”

The company said they’ll be expanding to additional markets in 2022, including Florida and Washington.

Email Marian McPherson