Maya Vander, a breakout star of the Netflix real estate reality television show “Selling Sunset,” is making the leap to Compass in South Florida and California.

The agent, who in May launched her own team, the Maya Vander Group, will be working out of Compass’s Coconut Grove office in Miami. Vander said she was attracted to Compass because of its technology and support offerings.

“With growth in mind, my move to Compass couldn’t come at a better time,” Vander said in a statement. “The brokerage embodies the luxury and progressiveness that I see in both myself and my group. I have always had my eye on Compass and resonated with its pivotal moves in the marketplace. With the demand of our roles as agents, Compass provides seamless technology and support so that we can easily execute on our business and provide our clientele with a premier experience.”

When she announced the formation of Maya Vander Group in May, Vander told news media at the time she was uncertain of her future on “Selling Sunset.”

“I am not sure because flying back and forth to film is a lot,” she told Insider. “I have my family and business here [in Miami]. I love the show and I have a few clients in L.A. that I’m currently working with. That being said, it seems that the show is turning shift and focus to more drama/gossip and it’s for me personally less important.”

Rumors of her departure from the show had been swirling since news broke of her suffering a tragic miscarriage at 38 weeks in December.

Prior to forming her own group, Vander worked with Oppenheim Group, with whom she sold homes in South Florida and Southern California.

The first seasons of “Selling Sunset” saw Vander commuting regularly between the Los Angeles and Miami areas. While her California license has transferred over, and she will be working in both cities, Compass said Florida will be her main focus with the brokerage.

“From its branding to its tools, I’m excited to tap into the abundance of resources Compass provides so that my focus can remain on quality of service, growth, and my family here in South Florida,” Vander said.