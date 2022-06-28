New to the real estate game? Sign up for The Basics, a weekly email newsletter with everything you need to launch your real estate business. 

Building a real estate business is a long and sometimes lonely grind the first few years. And with low inventory, a shifting market and more competition, brand new agents have their work cut out for them.

To help new agents cut through the noise and start thriving faster, we’ve created a new email newsletter — The Basics — tailored for those finding their way in this industry.

Subscribe, and every Tuesday, you’ll find how-to’s, tips, guides and more to walk you through the building blocks rookie agents need. Then we’ll drill down and bring you various perspectives on that topic from agents who have been there and done that.

In addition to our award-winning journalism, our contributors program here at Inman allows us to bring you the top insights from agents in the field — those who have seen a market shift or two.

In addition to helpful content on The Basics, you’ll also find a ready-made tribe within our Inman community on Facebook and Instagram. And if you come up against a problem you can’t find the answer to, you need to ask privately, or you just want another take on, reach out to our advice columnist; we’ll consult the experts and report back.

