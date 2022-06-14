This month-over-month financial plan will help walk you through where you should be and help you avoid any cash-flow pitfalls in your first year. Bookmark this handy list — and refer to it often.

How do you plan ahead and make sure you are spending wisely? Inman contributor and marketing maven Christy Murdock talked to agents and financial planners to get some of their best tips and must-dos to keep your financial life on track.

Month 1: Plan for initial expenses

Save about six months of reserves

Consider a side-hustle for extra cash

Plan for upfront expenses, such as business cards, license fees, brokerage fees, marketing materials, etc.

Month 2: Create and stick to a budget

Mentally track your daily expenses outside of real estate

Get an app to track personal and business costs

Know what’s tax-deductible

Analyse your expenses, and pare down expenses if needed

Month 3: Prep for your first commission

Set aside 25-30 percent for taxes

Put some away for future business costs

Pay yourself

Prep for referrals

Many people plan their year around how many sales they need to make a certain level of income — that planning needs to include non-disposable income, like taxes, marketing, supplies and fees.

Month 4: Focus on marketing and promotion

Month 5: Re-evaluate your budget

You might be putting off creating an online presence because you think it will be expensive, but at some point, you will need to put together a website and digital marketing. The good news is: You can do it for less than $200.

Month 6: Get your digital footprint online

Stop putting off your building an online presence

Look into a blog platform with a domain name, such as WordPress or Wix

Start making videos on YouTube

Double down on your social media efforts on a couple of platforms

Learn to repurpose content

Month 7: Think bigger

Analyze where your clients are coming from

Look at what is (and what’s not) working for them

Start thinking about who you enjoy working with (first-time buyers, young families, boomers, etc.)

Month 8: Find your focus

Start thinking about a niche or focus

Ask yourself: Who do I like working with? What are my interests and passions? Is there a certain property type I enjoy? (waterfront, luxury, farms, etc.) What skills do I need to obtain to truly specialize in this niche

Start gearing your content marketing toward your niche

Set up a farm in your desired focus

Month 9: Add more education

Figure out what classes you’ll take for continuing education

Take advantage of free resources

Consider getting licensed in another state

Month 10: Plan for upcoming expenses

Set aside money for license renewal

Plan for refreshed marketing materials

Level up your marketing volume

Look for support so you can focus on dollar-generating activities

Month 11: Scale up

Consider hiring a virtual assistant

Delegate activities you don’t love

Look for more efficient practices

Month 12: Celebrate like a boss