This month-over-month financial plan will help walk you through where you should be and help you avoid any cash-flow pitfalls in your first year. Bookmark this handy list — and refer to it often.

How do you plan ahead and make sure you are spending wisely? Inman contributor and marketing maven Christy Murdock talked to agents and financial planners to get some of their best tips and must-dos to keep your financial life on track.

This month-over-month financial plan will help walk you through where you should be and help you avoid any cash-flow pitfalls in your first year. Bookmark this handy list of what to expect as you launch your business — and refer to it often.

Month 1: Plan for initial expenses

  • Save about six months of reserves
  • Consider a side-hustle for extra cash
  • Plan for upfront expenses, such as business cards, license fees, brokerage fees, marketing materials, etc.

Month 2: Create and stick to a budget

  • Mentally track your daily expenses outside of real estate
  • Get an app to track personal and business costs
  • Know what’s tax-deductible
  • Analyse your expenses, and pare down expenses if needed

Month 3: Prep for your first commission

Many people plan their year around how many sales they need to make a certain level of income — that planning needs to include non-disposable income, like taxes, marketing, supplies and fees.

Month 4: Focus on marketing and promotion

Month 5: Re-evaluate your budget

You might be putting off creating an online presence because you think it will be expensive, but at some point, you will need to put together a website and digital marketing. The good news is: You can do it for less than $200.

Month 6: Get your digital footprint online

Month 7: Think bigger

  • Analyze where your clients are coming from
  • Look at what is (and what’s not) working for them
  • Start thinking about who you enjoy working with (first-time buyers, young families, boomers, etc.)

Month 8: Find your focus

  • Start thinking about a niche or focus
  • Ask yourself:
    • Who do I like working with?
    • What are my interests and passions?
    • Is there a certain property type I enjoy? (waterfront, luxury, farms, etc.)
    • What skills do I need to obtain to truly specialize in this niche
  • Start gearing your content marketing toward your niche
  • Set up a farm in your desired focus

Month 9: Add more education

Month 10: Plan for upcoming expenses

  • Set aside money for license renewal
  • Plan for refreshed marketing materials
  • Level up your marketing volume
  • Look for support so you can focus on dollar-generating activities

Month 11: Scale up

Month 12: Celebrate like a boss

  • Do something special to celebrate — you made it through your first year!

 

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×