It’s no palace, but the childhood home of “The King” is on the market, according to a report.

The three-bedroom home in Tupelo, Mississippi, where Elvis Presley lived as a child, is set to hit the auction block according to the New York Post, making it the first childhood home of Presley’s ever to come up for auction.

But the house isn’t completely intact. It was disassembled in 2017 under the supervision of Elvis experts Chris Davidson and Stephen Shutts, according to the Post.

“So when someone buys the house, they’re going to get the whole trailer and the designs for putting back together,” Jeff Marren, owner of Rockhurst Auctions, told the Post. “Whoever buys it can actually hire the person who took it apart to put it back together for them.”

The house, where Presley lived with his parents, between 1943 and 1944, was once abandoned and set to be demolished. It was instead picked apart, meticulously, by a group of collectors who learned of its impending destruction and purchased it, according to the report. It is now stored in a trailer. The winner of the auction will have to reassemble the house and will need a sizable plot of land to place it on.

“The house was originally going to be leveled,” Marren said. “The property was going to be sold off for commercial purposes and so a couple of collectors got together and bought the structure and sought to it that it was preserved.”

Bids on the house will start between $30,000 and $50,000, according to the Post. The house was originally set for auction in 2020, but it was delayed due to the pandemic. The auction is set to be held on Aug. 14 in Memphis, Tennessee during the city’s Elvis Week celebration.

In addition to the house, the sale in Memphis will include items from the “Suspicious Minds” singer’s life and career, such as clothing, jewelry, concert memorabilia and autographs, according to the report.

The site of Elvis’ birth in Tupelo remains a tourist attraction open to the public, as does his “Graceland” estate in Memphis, where he lived for years with his parents after reaching the heights of fame before his death from a drug overdose in 1977.

