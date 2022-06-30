Broker Spotlight: Tony Rodriguez Tellaheche, Prestige Realty Group

Name: Tony Rodriguez Tellaheche

Title: Broker/Owner

Location: Miami, Florida

Brokerage full name: Prestige Realty Group

Rankings: Top 1.5 percent of all real estate agents and teams nationwide

Team size: 7+

Sales volume: Prestige Realty Group has closed on over $500,000,000

Awards: 2022 RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s The Thousand Top Real Estate Professionals Top 1.5%

Why/how did you get your start in real estate?

In 2005, I worked for a printing company inside of an architecture and development firm’s office. The printing company printed so much for the firm that they hired me to work out of the firm’s office. As I spent time there, I started to see an opportunity to grow and learn about development.

I got a job with the firm as a receptionist at a development site in a pre-construction sales trailer. I learned about what it takes to sell real estate from the sales team, obtained my real estate license and worked my way up.

Now, I am co-founder and managing broker of my own real estate firm, Prestige Realty Group in Miami, Florida.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Don’t try to be an expert in your entire city. Focus on two or three neighborhoods and completely dominate those areas. Know everything there is to know about those neighborhoods, hang out there after work, shop there, play there, live there (if you can) and become an expert in those two to three regions.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career. How did you get there?

I would say my high point in my career was last year. I had the highest-selling year of my career with over $50,000,000 in sales and was recognized as being in the top 1.5 percent of all agents nationwide by sales volume. I got here by starting from zero and never giving up.

I was able to do this by continuing to learn and educate myself daily and making sure that my No. 1 priority is putting my clients’ interests first. Understand that this business is not about making sales but rather making long-lasting relationships — the rest will come.

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

Prestige Realty Group is a full-service real estate brokerage firm comprised of a team of local real estate professionals committed to selling some of the most desired homes in Miami, specializing in luxury single-family homes and condominiums in Miami’s most coveted neighborhoods including Coconut Grove, South Miami, Coral Gables, Pinecrest, Downtown Miami and Miami Beach. Prestige Realty Group stands out because of our level of service and commitment to our clients. We offer an extremely hands-on, boutique-style service. Our talented team of agents maintains a strong commitment to our clients, while consistently being informative and helpful. What sets Prestige apart from others is our team’s extensive knowledge of the Miami area, our exemplary level of service and the unrivaled experience we provide for our clients. Our entire team is committed to being accessible and answering emails, texts, calls at any time of the day. We also have a lot of off-market inventory that our clients have access to, helping clients find their dream home. At Prestige Realty Group, we aim to provide all the resources that clients need from search tools to mortgage calculators and everything in between. We pride ourselves on being an all-in-one Miami luxury real estate firm.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

Something I wish I knew when starting my own firm is that you can’t do everything yourself. The ability to delegate is vital to success. When your business starts growing, there will come a point where you will not be able to handle everything on your own as you can only grow so much if everything depends on you.

Having a trustworthy team around you who can handle the work as well as you can is so important. If not, you will burn out and reach a limit of quality output.

What makes a good leader?

A good leader is someone who is knowledgeable and able to teach their team the skills needed to succeed. A leader is able to adapt to various situations in order to achieve their goal while also being a mentor to those with less experience.