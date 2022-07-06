In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

If you’ve been following the ongoing saga of the buyer’s agent lawsuits, you may be experiencing a roller coaster of emotions. You may be worried about what’s next and how it will affect the way you run your business.

You may see it as having a major impact on the way commissions are paid, or you may think the whole thing is overblown. Whatever your point of view, one thing is sure: We’ll all be waiting, and watching, with bated breath for the next move.

So we want to know: How do you see the buyer’s agent lawsuits shaking out? Are you scared of what’s ahead, or do you think it’s all much ado about nothing? Do you have ideas for how the industry’s commission structure should pivot? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.

