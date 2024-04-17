At Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30-Aug. 1, 2024, the noise and misinformation will be banished, all your big questions will be answered, and new business opportunities will be revealed. Join us.

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

In times of rapid change, people start talking, often before they’ve taken the time to listen. As commission lawsuits and subsequent settlements have unfolded, they’ve set the stage for misunderstanding, misinformation and many, many mistakes. You’ve probably read or heard something that left you shaking your head and trying to correct the record.

via GIPHY

That’s why we’re asking: What’s the craziest thing you’ve heard about commissions? What misinformation is out there that makes you just roll your eyes? Did it come from the media, from a potential client or from an ill-informed colleague? Did you have an opportunity to set folks straight? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.