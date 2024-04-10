Join the movement at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30 – Aug. 1! Seize the moment to take charge of the next era in real estate. Through immersive experiences, innovative formats and an unparalleled lineup of speakers, this gathering becomes more than a conference — it becomes a collaborative force shaping the future of our industry. Secure your tickets now!

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

The uncertainty of the copycat lawsuits, along with the subsequent settlements by NAR and a host of big-box brokerages, have left many real estate agents anxious, unsettled and wondering what the new normal is going to look like.

At the same time, however, these same agents are being asked even more questions by their buyers and sellers, who’ve heard about all the kerfuffle and want to know how it will impact them.

So that we can all be better prepared, let us know: What commission questions are your clients asking? Are they trying to figure out how commissions work now? Are they asking you to cut your commission or questioning your value proposition? Are sellers trying to forego buyer commissions altogether? Are buyers asking for more seller concessions? Let us know what you’re seeing now.

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.