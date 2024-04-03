Join the movement at Inman Connect Las Vegas, July 30 – Aug. 1! Seize the moment to take charge of the next era in real estate. Through immersive experiences, innovative formats and an unparalleled lineup of speakers, this gathering becomes more than a conference — it becomes a collaborative force shaping the future of our industry. Secure your tickets now!

Pulse is a recurring column where we ask for readers’ takes on varying topics in a weekly survey and report back with our findings.

Agent frustration and uncertainty are at an all-time high right now, a result of questions swirling around commissions, communication and the National Association of Realtors (NAR), all exacerbated by a couple of years of sluggish market conditions. While some agents are eyeing the exit doors, others are just trying to figure out how to regroup and gear up for whatever comes next.

We want to gauge your attitude and the feelings of your friends and colleagues, so tell us: If you had to use one word to describe agent sentiment right now, what would it be? Are folks feeling optimistic or pessimistic? Hopeful or harried? Are you and your fellow agents excited about what’s to come or dreading the next shoe to drop? Let us know below:

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.