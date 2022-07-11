In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts is never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White began this week’s episode by discussing an Inman article on mistakes to avoid when the competition is hot and turnarounds are tight. Among these were sloppy offers, cutting commissions, and misleading sellers and listing agents by overpromising the ease of your transaction.

While Lazine emphasized the importance of teeing up and selling your buyer clients as the best option, White said that she agrees that overpromising can be a problem, especially with difficult clients or those who are likely to want to adjust terms after the inspection.

Next, Lazine and White discussed a recent CNBC article on preparing for a recession. According to the article, 74 percent of consumers are worried about a recession and 85 percent are concerned about interest rates. One in 2 people are seeing their standard of living declining.

Lazine said that perception can create economic reversals; White said that agents need to “get comfortable with being uncomfortable.” Lazine and White both said that calls and outreach are critical right now since the current uncertainty offers a chance to be of service to your sphere.

Marketeer of the Week

This week’s Marketeer is Colin Schindler for his Blink-182 parody video. The Wisconsin team leader has gotten a lot of attention for the three-minute video on both Facebook and Instagram. Lazine said that agents who are this good on video could pull off self-producing their own shows airing on social media to increase their audiences even more.