Relationship-building and effective communication are key to connecting with your clients and serving them effectively. When your customer’s personality style differs from your own, use the following techniques to keep the lines of communication open.

When your personality clicks well with your client, the transaction feels easier and more enjoyable. But what should you do if you and your client have different personalities and different approaches to the real estate process?

If you fail to adapt to clients whose personalities differ from yours, you risk alienating a huge segment of the population. If, on the other hand, you adapt to their communication style, you’ll be able to better serve them and keep the transaction moving forward.

Lindsay Wark, our amazing team member at RE/MAX Main Line and the Tom Toole Sales Group recently struggled with one of her transactions, not because the circumstances were difficult, but because the customer’s personality differed from hers. She had to learn to be a chameleon through that transaction, and the capability to adjust to her clients has served her well moving forward.

Understand your customer’s personality

Is your client detail-oriented? Extroverted? Risk-averse? Your clients’ personalities will drive how you communicate with them, so you must determine what information will help them make the best real estate decision.

In Wark’s case, her client was analytical, so she provided as much data about the potential property as she possibly could, like multiple options of closing costs, utility bills and other data related to the home.

Respect your customer’s communication style

Understand how your clients process information, and then allow them the space to do that. Wark knew that her customer needed an opportunity to review the data and analyze the information she had provided them, so although it went against her own tendencies, she stepped back after she provided it. She created space for them to consider the details of the property.

Adjust your timing

Although our industry is fast-paced and the market is moving quickly, we have to adjust our pace to match that of the clients we’re serving. When a client asks for time to think about their decision, it can be tempting to push them toward a decision because we know how quickly things move.

Instead of pushing her clients, Wark reminded herself that she had provided all the information she possibly could, and there was really nothing more she could do. The ball was in their court.

She did remind them that the home was unique because it had been on the market for a while, and she explained that it might not always be possible to take as much time for their decision. She worked to balance their needs with the reality of the market, but then she left them time to analyze their situation.

Have empathy

Buying or selling a home is stressful, and your clients have a lot going on in their lives. Empathize with their situation, and respect their preferences. Of course, it’s important to be honest with them about the market and the property involved, but it’s more important to empathize with their situation.

Learn the different personality types for future transactions

Understanding what makes people tick helps you communicate better and address people’s needs more effectively. Your personality type isn’t the only one out there, so invest time in learning about the other styles so you can serve those customers well in future transactions.

The real estate market isn’t one-size-fits-all, and our approach to selling can’t be, either. Understand your clients’ personalities and preferences, and tailor their transaction to their way of doing business. Balance your responsibility to educate them with an understanding of the weight of the decision, and be ready to help when they need it.

Learning to sell to all the different personality types means you’ll avoid alienating the people whose personalities differ from your own.