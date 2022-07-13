All month long in July, we’ll survey the changing luxury real estate market, talk to top producers and offer advice on how to level up — all leading to the gathering of the year, Inman Luxury Connect, Aug. 2-3 at the Aria in Las Vegas. Make plans now to join us there.

Inman Luxury Connect is swiftly approaching — are you ready?

In a few short weeks some of luxury real estate’s finest will debate which way the ever-unpredictable market will turn, divulge their tricks of the trade and be recognized for their achievements in the industry at the Golden I Awards ceremony.

Several big names will be in attendance itching to share some of their luxury secrets with the rest of the Inman community. Here are all the details of what’s in store for Luxury Connect attendees on Aug. 2-3.

Shifting markets

Everybody’s talking about it — there has been a monumental shift in the luxury and nonluxury residential markets over the last several months as home prices have continued to inch upwards, and the Fed has pushed mortgage rates higher. Buyers have pulled back slightly and “market normalization” is on the lips of many.

Fortunately, it’s nothing seasoned pros like Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estates Agency, Carrie Wells of Coldwell Banker and Fran Katzen of Douglas Elliman haven’t seen before. They’ll share how they’ve weathered past market storms and what agents can do to best position themselves today for what lies ahead in a panel called “Take It From Us: Advice From Luxury Professionals Who Have Seen It All.”

Luxury leaders Brad Nelson of Sotheby’s International Realty, Anthony Hitt of Engel & Völkers Americas and Scott Durkin of Douglas Elliman Realty will also share from an executive perspective how to face the challenges that lie ahead as the market moves into a new phase, and how other leaders can coach their agents to success during this time.

Niche market leaders like Paul Benson of Engel & Völkers and Zar Zanganeh of The Agency will also discuss what’s in store for up-and-coming markets that began trending during the pandemic — will they keep growing, or plateau? In a panel called “How Emerging Luxury Markets Will Fare In A Shifting Marketing,” these luxury experts will flesh out the details.

Luxury teams

Some industry experts have argued for years that teams are the future of real estate.

For luxury agents who haven’t yet ventured into the teams space but are curious, there’s plenty to learn at Luxury Connect from some of the industry’s top team leaders. Aaron Kirman of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass, Dawn McKenna of the Dawn McKenna Group at Coldwell Banker and Anthony Marguleas of Amalfi Estates will share their ideas for different team models and how to effectively scale in the luxury realm during the panel “How Do You Scale Teams In The Ultra High-End?”

Members of the Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman will also share their tricks for staying motivated to become even better, while simultaneously growing their business and maintaining a healthy working environment within their team during “What It Takes To Get To The Top.”

Tech and other tools

Globl Red’s Kofi Nartey will guide a discussion on the biggest tech trends to keep an eye on in the luxury sector, and how to identify what tools luxury clients want most today. Tech real estate experts from companies like Agent Image and more will share insights during this “Big Tech Trends To Watch In Luxury Real Estate” panel.

Then, during several lunch roundtables on Tuesday, luxury leaders will share their tips for how to leverage a number of tools in the industry today, from a brokerage’s development services, to listing presentation tools, to marketing tools and more.

Strategies for success

Inman Luxury Connect is truly the place to be for luxury agents looking to elevate their businesses.

Industry titan Gary Gold will dish on how to win a trophy property listing even when other top names are competing for it. Connect attendees can check out his “Winning A Trophy Property” panel for more details.

Meanwhile, Oren Alexander of The Alexander Team and Official, and Nicole Oge of Official will share their insights into why hyperspecialization is one of the keys to success in luxury, and how further hyperspecialization of the industry in the future could have a greater impact on it as a whole.

Luxury Connect attendees will also hear from Lisa Simonsen and Kelly Bensimon of Douglas Elliman on how they leveraged reality TV to create a personal brand, which then helped them launch their real estate careers.

The coveted Golden I

Throughout the two days of Luxury Connect, attendees will hear stories about the finalists for the prestigious Inman Golden I Club, which recognizes some of the top achievers in luxury real estate.

After learning about the finalists and their impressive accomplishments in the industry — and what it takes to become a Golden I member — Luxury Connect will culminate with the Golden I Awards ceremony crowning this year’s winners.

Stay tuned for the big reveal. And don’t forget — the real estate party doesn’t end after the Golden I Awards have been doled out. Inman Connect Las Vegas continues, Aug. 3-5, at the Aria Resort and Casino. See you there.

