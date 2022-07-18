In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — to stay focused, inspired, and productive. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate. It’s not the time to stop investing in you. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect.

Glenn Kelman, CEO and industry visionary, spearheaded Redfin’s change to a hybrid business model, combining the latest technology with human experience. He has also led the company’s entrance into the financing space.

At Inman Connect he will share his perspective on how today’s housing climate is reshaping the agent experience. Join him as he takes the main stage in Las Vegas

The agenda is set for three days of expert-led discussions, strategy sessions and networking workshops designed to help you sharpen your real estate skills and grow your business in a shifting market. Agent Connect is just for you, as well as the Agent Marketing Track, with Crowdsource Connect on Friday, to brainstorm new ideas with Inman attendees. 

You won’t get access anywhere else to over 150 top professionals at the forefront of our industry who will take the stage including: Jason Oppenheim from The Oppenheim Group, Melissa McSherry from Anywhere, Guy Gal from Side, Veronica Figueroa from eXp Realty, Ben Kinney from PLACE, and so many more.

Pack your bags, invest in your future and let’s connect. Register today to secure your spot at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

