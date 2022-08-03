Inman Luxury Connect brought out luxury’s finest at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, rewarding some of the best in the industry on Wednesday with luxury real estate’s highest honor.

Inman Luxury Connect brought out luxury’s finest this week at the Aria Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and some of the best in the industry were rewarded for their efforts at the Inman Golden I Awards on Wednesday.

Carrie Wells of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate won the Golden I for Top Luxury Agent, and The Katzen Team at Douglas Elliman was awarded the Golden I for Top Luxury Team.

This year also saw the induction of industry stalwarts Dottie Herman of Douglas Elliman and Gary Gold of Coldwell Banker Realty into the Golden I Hall of Fame.

Herman is a true legend in the world of luxury real estate and has the founding story to prove it. First borrowing $7 million to purchase Prudential Long Island Realty in 1990 and then growing the business across Long Island and the Hamptons, Herman then did the impossible and purchased Douglas Elliman in Manhattan with her business partner Howard Lorber, in 2003. After nearly two decades of leadership, she stepped down as CEO of Douglas Elliman in 2021, after growing it to the third-largest brokerage in the country.

No stranger to the Inman Luxury Connect audience, Gold was a household name in the luxury real estate business long before he sold the Playboy Mansion for a then-record $100 million in 2019, or the Hearst Estate in 2021. His quick wit and common sense perspective have helped him navigate the sharks of the Los Angeles and Beverly Hills luxury real estate market for decades and after 27 gold-flecked years with Hilton & Hyland, Gary affiliated with Coldwell Banker Realty earlier this year.

More than 100 total nominations were received for the Golden I awards, luxury real estate’s highest honor, and votes were tallied over the course of approximately two months for which several individuals and companies rose to the top this year in categories focused on inspiring marketing, sales records and innovative new tech and platforms, as well as top deals made in cities, near beaches and on mountains.

Read on for the full list of winners.

Best Sales And Marketing Campaign (property)

59 Green St., Inlet Beach, The Blankenship Group, Engel & Völkers

Best Sales And Marketing Campaign (development)

Xanadu, Westport, Connecticut, RE/MAX Heritage

Best City Sale

944 Ariole Way (“The One”), Los Angeles, California

Concierge Auctions with Aaron Kirman of Compass and Brandon and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates

Best Beach Sale

Lily Pond Oceanfront Estate, East Hampton, New York

Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty

Best Mountain Sale

253 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, Utah

Paul Benson of Engel & Völkers

Best Luxury Standout

REALM

Top Luxury Agent 2022

Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate

Top Luxury Team 2022

The Katzen Team, Douglas Elliman

Top Luxury Brokerage 2022

The Agency

Golden I Hall of Fame Inductees

Dottie Herman of Douglas Elliman and Gary Gold of Coldwell Banker Realty

Golden I Award winners from 2021 included Santiago Arana, The Nikki Field Team, Sotheby’s International Realty, Pacaso, SERHANT. and more. Golden I Hall of Fame inductees that year included Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty and Dolly Lenz of Dolly Lenz Real Estate LLC.

The 2022 Inman Golden I finalists include:

Top luxury agent

Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers Gestalt Group

Chris Cortazzo, Compass

Dina Goldentayer, Douglas Elliman

Dee Dee Guggenheim Howes, Compass

Lisa K. Lippman, Brown Harris Stevens

Kristen Routh Silberman, Corcoran Global Living

Carrie Wells, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate

Top luxury team

The Alexander Team, OFFICIAL

The Behr Team, Sotheby’s International Realty

The Katzen Team, Douglas Elliman

Aaron Kirman Group, Compass

The Robinson Team, Engel & Völkers Atlanta

Rayni and Branden Williams, Williams & Williams Estates Group

Top luxury brokerage

The Agency

The Corcoran Group

Douglas Elliman

Engel & Völkers

SERHANT.

Sotheby’s International Realty

William Raveis

Best luxury standout

Agent Image

Luxury Portfolio International

Luxury Presence

Pacaso

REALM

Side

Best city sale

49 Beverly Park Circle, Beverly Hills, California: Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty and Samira Gores, Christine Martin and Tiffany Martin of The Agency



220 Central Park South, New York City, New York: Deborah Kern of The Corcoran Group



432 Park Ave., New York, New York: Ryan Stenta of Douglas Elliman and Carrie Chiang of the Corcoran Group



944 Ariole Way (The One), Los Angeles: Concierge Auctions with Aaron Kirman of Compass and Brandon and Rayni Williams of The Beverly Hills Estates



9904 Kip Drive, Beverly Hills, California: Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency

Best beach sale

291 Ocean Blvd. (and two neighboring properties), Golden Beach, Florida: Danny Hertzberg and Jon Mann of the Jills Zeder Group of Coldwell Banker Realty, plus Pablo Alfaro of Douglas Elliman and Silverlane Realty Inc. and Eloy Carmenate and Mick Duchon of the Corcoran Group



840 Meadow Lane, Southampton, New York: Tim Davis of the Corcoran Group



2000 S. Ocean Blvd., Palm Beach, Florida: Lawrence Moens of Lawrence A. Moens Associates



27740 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, California: Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency

Great Island, Darien, Connecticut; and Jennifer Leahy of Douglas Elliman



Lily Pond Oceanfront Estate, East Hampton, New York: Harald Grant of Sotheby’s International Realty

Best mountain sale

2 Aboretum Road, Asheville, North Carolina: Marilyn Wright, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty



253 White Pine Canyon Road, Park City, Utah: Paul Benson of Engel & Völkers



550 Aspen Alps Road (Tommy Hilfiger Mansion), Aspen, Colorado: Steven Shane of Compass

1011 Ute Ave., Aspen, Colorado: Liz Leeds of Slifer, Smith and Frampton & REALM



45081 and 45101 Colorado State Highway 82, Aspen, Colorado: Carrie Wells of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse

Beaverhead Ranch, Montana: Chance Bernall of Beaverhead Home and Ranch Real Estate and Joel Leadbetter of Hall and Hall

Big Creek Ranch, Steamboat Springs, Colorado: Christy Belton of Ranch & Resort Realty

Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury property

59 Green St., Inlet Beach, Florida: The Blankenship Group, Engel & Völkers

60 Joralemon St. Brooklyn New York: Tricia Lee and Jeffery St. Arromand, SERHANT.

113 Ocean Club, The Bahamas: Corcoran California Christie Bahamas

3979 W. County Highway 30A, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida: Bobby J Team, Engel & Völkers

44 Ariole Way (The One), Bel Aire, California: Concierge Auctions

Best sales and marketing campaign for a luxury development

Penthouse atop iconic Tiffany & Co, 259 Worth Ave. Palm Beach, Florida: Concierge Auctions

Nevins Hill, Charlesgate Realty Group, Brighton, Massachusetts



The Westly, New York City, SERHANT.



Xanadu, Westport, Connecticut: RE/MAX Heritage

