Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

1. 7 things elite real estate agents do that you probably don’t

If you want to be the best of the best, model yourself after the pattern they’ve laid down for you to follow. Jimmy Burgess offers seven top producer tried-and-true tips for achieving the career of your dreams.

2. Zillow: Colorado ‘commingling’ ruling a win for agents, consumers

In a new op-ed, Zillow Senior Director of Broker Operations Matt Hendricks says that Zillow strongly supports updating policies like the one announced by REcolorado because they empower consumers and provide a more accessible, transparent picture of what is on the market, helping them make better-informed real estate decisions.

3. Realtor.com makes layoffs in preparation for market downturn

Realtor.com has become the latest real estate company to lay off its employees. The portal declined to share specific details, but said it’s “bullish” about its future despite market declines.

4. Penthouse of celebrity-packed ‘Jenga Building’ sells for $50M

The musician Frank Ocean and actor Keegan-Michael Key are among the Lower Manhattan building’s well-known residents.

5. Is it cheaper for me to rent or buy in today’s market?

Give your first-time homebuyers the information they need to stay motivated to buy against rising prices, rents and rates. Homeownership is still key, according to trainer and author Bernice Ross.

agent advice
