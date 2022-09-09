Join us at Inman Connect New York this January for 75+ educational sessions, 250+ expert speakers, and networking opportunities with thousands of industry professionals. Register today for our Labor Day special rate good through September 5! Check out these just announced speakers for this must-attend event. Register here.

Looking for a quick catch-up on the buzziest stories of the week? Here’s Inman Top 5, the most essential stories of the week, according to Inman readers.

If you want to be the best of the best, model yourself after the pattern they’ve laid down for you to follow. Jimmy Burgess offers seven top producer tried-and-true tips for achieving the career of your dreams.

In a new op-ed, Zillow Senior Director of Broker Operations Matt Hendricks says that Zillow strongly supports updating policies like the one announced by REcolorado because they empower consumers and provide a more accessible, transparent picture of what is on the market, helping them make better-informed real estate decisions.

Realtor.com has become the latest real estate company to lay off its employees. The portal declined to share specific details, but said it’s “bullish” about its future despite market declines.

The musician Frank Ocean and actor Keegan-Michael Key are among the Lower Manhattan building’s well-known residents.

Give your first-time homebuyers the information they need to stay motivated to buy against rising prices, rents and rates. Homeownership is still key, according to trainer and author Bernice Ross.