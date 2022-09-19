Broker Ryan Kaplan has been involved in the sale, leasing, development and financing of over $500 million in residential, commercial, retail and industrial real estate assets to date.

With the industry and the market changing faster than ever, make plans to come together with the best community in real estate at our flagship event. Join us at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26, and punch your ticket to the future. Check out these just announced speakers for this must-attend event. Register here.

New development expert and broker Ryan Kaplan has joined The Corcoran Group from the Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman, Corcoran announced on Monday.

Pamela Liebman | Corcoran

“Ryan has proven himself to be an exceptional talent in the real estate industry, and we’re very lucky to have him join us at Corcoran,” Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of Corcoran, said in a statement. “We have a strong presence in the new development space, and with his duality of having been a developer, I know Ryan will achieve great success with the power of Corcoran behind him.”

Kaplan was a partner at Imperial Development Group and worked with Elad Properties/Naftali Group, gaining over a decade of experience in development. Now as a broker, Kaplan can leverage that experience with his developer and investment-focused individual clients. During his first year as a broker in 2019, he completed over $100 million in transactions and has been building on that threshold in the years since.

Throughout his career, Kaplan has been involved in the sale, leasing, development and financing of over $500 million in residential, commercial, retail and industrial real estate assets. Some of his recent accomplishments include taking over sales at 6 Cortlandt Alley in Tribeca — and with a teammate — acquiring a dozen sponsor units from CIM Group’s 53rd and 8th, previously known as “Metro.”

Ryan Kaplan | Anthony Barillo

“It’s uncommon to see a developer expand to the brokerage side of the business,” Kaplan said in a statement on his move. “Corcoran was swift to recognize the rare combination of skills I bring to the table, and offered me an amazing platform to focus on expanding my involvement in the new development space.”

“When I first entered the brokerage arena, I underestimated the advantage my development background afforded me, yet in hindsight, it has been a major part of my success,” he continued. “The expertise that the development world granted me has enabled me to communicate to both developers and private buyers with a more sophisticated pedigree of guidance … Having the No. 1 brokerage in New York City recognize that and seek to help me cultivate my business is an incredible opportunity.”

Having grown up in New York, Kaplan is well-versed in the ins and outs of the city and is a homeowner in Manhattan’s West Village. Kaplan is affiliated with Corcoran’s West Side office, which is led by Senior Managing Director Joel Dommel.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×