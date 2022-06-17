Unfortunately, laws are not magic because those laws do not magically stop violations from occurring. In the best-case scenario, laws provide a possible remedy if there is proof of the violation and the violator is caught.

“Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo.”

That’s the sound of magic happening in the Disney classic movie, Cinderella.

Frankly, it may seem that with the passage of any law that magic has happened. Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo: all will now be right in the world.

Unfortunately, laws are not magic because those laws do not magically stop violations from occurring. In the best case scenario, laws provide a possible remedy if there is proof of the violation and the violator is caught. But that’s a big IF.

Likewise but sadly, un-fair housing does still happen despite 54 years of federal legislation.

Ultimately, laws may not prevent un-fair housing, but ethical agents can.

How? Check out this Atlanta Realtors Rundown podcast conversation with a dynamic person who teaches the quintessential class on Realtor Ethics, the illustrious Leigh Brown, where we discuss:

What it really means to be ethical in the real estate industry What we get wrong How we can get it right going forward (Hint: start by attending the National Real Estate Ethics Day broadcast live on Thursday, July 7, 2022 — all contributions are donated to the Realtors Relief Foundation . I t’s a great course for a great cause. Register at https://nationalethicsday.com/ )





