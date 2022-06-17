Unfortunately, laws are not magic because those laws do not magically stop violations from occurring. In the best-case scenario, laws provide a possible remedy if there is proof of the violation and the violator is caught.

In a shifting real estate market, the guidance and expertise that Inman imparts are never more valuable. Whether at our events, or with our daily news coverage and how-to journalism, we’re here to help you build your business, adopt the right tools — and make money. Join us in person in Las Vegas at Connect, and utilize your Select subscription for all the information you need to make the right decisions. When the waters get choppy, trust Inman to help you navigate.

“Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo.”

That’s the sound of magic happening in the Disney classic movie, Cinderella.

Frankly, it may seem that with the passage of any law that magic has happened. Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo: all will now be right in the world.

Unfortunately, laws are not magic because those laws do not magically stop violations from occurring. In the best case scenario, laws provide a possible remedy if there is proof of the violation and the violator is caught. But that’s a big IF.

Likewise but sadly, un-fair housing does still happen despite 54 years of federal legislation.

Ultimately, laws may not prevent un-fair housing, but ethical agents can. 

How? Check out this Atlanta Realtors Rundown podcast conversation with a dynamic person who teaches the quintessential class on Realtor Ethics, the illustrious Leigh Brown, where we discuss:

  1. What it really means to be ethical in the real estate industry
  2. What we get wrong
  3. How we can get it right going forward (Hint: start by attending the National Real Estate Ethics Day broadcast live on Thursday, July 7, 2022 — all contributions are donated to the Realtors Relief Foundation. It’s a great course for a great cause. Register at https://nationalethicsday.com/)



Lee Davenport is a licensed real estate broker, trainer and coach. Follow her on YouTube, or visit her website.

agent advice
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×