“Where are they now?” 

What happens when the previous CEOs of two of the most competitive companies– Zillow and Trulia – get together on stage? We’ll find out at Inman Connect New York this January. This week we announced that former Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff and former Trulia CEO Pete Flint will collaborate on stage on January 25 at #ICNY. 

It’s a new world–and a new industry

Today, Pete Flint is the Managing Partner at NFX, a VC firm investing in pre-seed and seed stage startups. Spencer Rascoff is the co-founder, General Partner at 75 and Sunny, and the Board Chairman of Pacaso. How rare is it to have two successful industry veterans who have seen every market correction, consumer habit change, and housing and prop-tech investment merge and intersect from Main Street to Wall Street? From bull markets to bear territory, their respective journeys have led them to new frontiers, and as visionaries in real estate they “boldly go where no one has gone before.”

Since the industry went online, Inman Connect has kept up with the people, new ideas, and exciting and sometimes painful changes in residential real estate. The Inman community has been part of that change as early adopters of the changing landscape by embracing it all. 

Share their journey, and begin yours at Inman Connect New York

Be there for their keynote on January 25 as Spencer and Pete share their lessons learned as entrepreneurs who grew their companies into major marketplaces, insights on the future of real estate, and the trends and opportunities they are most excited about as venture capital investors and advisors. 

Who else will be in the room with you? Inman Connect New York brings together the most innovative people in real estate for three days of learning, networking, and idea sharing. 

Make plans now to hear from these industry visionaries and get actionable advice that you can leverage to increase sales and expand your business.

 

