The beauty of Instagram is that it is free advertising for your business. The style of conversations that it facilitates allows you to scale the number of conversations you are having while also allowing you to create relationships that are as strong online as they would be in real life.

The changing climate of the industry has everyone wondering whether the traditional methods of lead generation will continue to produce results the same way they once did. Add in the digital trends, including things like Instagram, and what one “used” to do is not what they now “need” to do.

When it comes to utilizing the DM’s on Instagram, confidence, knowing what your lead looks like and what your “ask” sounds like, is critical.

Part 1: You must identify what your ‘lead’ looks like

Knowing what a lead is for you and your business is the first step to being able to transfer that effort into your Instagram presence.

What is your goal? Are you trying to recruit agents, generate new buyers or sellers, grow your organization nationally? Get granular, and it will be easier for you to then transfer that effort into the conversations you decide to initiate.

One of the biggest issues agents face with their Instagram marketing is trying to talk to “everyone.” You need to identify your who and then focus on the specifics that make them — them.

The easiest way to identify this is to know who you help, how you help them, and the result you guarantee. If you can put that into a sentence without using phrases like “helping you find your dream home” and “anyone looking to buy a home in the X area,” you will be off to a much better start.

Part 2: Know what your ‘ask’ sounds like

Do you know what you sound like when you ask someone for business? Do you have that written out?

Most people do not know how they ask someone for business. Role-playing is the flow of a conversation that starts focused on connection and ends in a “what,” “why,” or “how” takes practice.

That practice, however, will help you not only come off more authentic but will also keep the person on the receiving end of your message from feeling like a cold bump.

Lastly, practicing the conversation flow will help you psychologically understand when it is time to “move the meeting.”

Part 3: You must learn how to ‘move the meeting’

Once you know how to ask someone for business, the next step is to move the meeting. This could look like setting up a zoom, setting a date for them to come to the office, meeting for coffee, etc.

Wondering what this would look like in your DM’s? It is a simple three-step process.

First, focus on creating a connection. Can you relate to them in some fashion? Have they posted something that made you think of something you have done, seen, or felt?

Second, you must initiate the conversation by adding something of value to the connective piece and then ending the message with a question. By adding value first, even if it is about someone’s dog or ice cream, you increase the likelihood of both a longer response from the person and a conversation that will continue past the first message.

Lastly, you must be willing to move the meeting. This means asking for the zoom or coffee meeting but doing so based on the value you initially provided and giving the person a specific option. An exact date and time or day of the week can be the 1 percent difference you need to generate a conversion.

Michelle Berman Mikel is a nationally sought-after Instagram Content Development coach, speaker, Owner of Berman Media PD and Creator of the Instagram Power Method Program. You can connect with her on Instagram and LinkedIn.