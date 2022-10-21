The coaching program will be divided into tracks including some designed for veteran agents, some for team leaders and some for salaried staff within a company.

Software company Tribus is known for its unique website design services, innovative marketing solutions, lead-generation tactics and general real estate business technologies.

Now it’s getting into the coaching game.

Destination Coaching is the name of a new company division devoted to working with brokerages to nurture sales and leadership skills within their agent ranks.

The service is now available to a select number of Tribus clients after a year of testing, according to a press release.

Johnny Pfeiffer has been named director of coaching. The company has etched a “groundbreaking roadmap” for its clients, Pfeiffer said in a statement.

“Real estate is an industry loaded with distractions, Destination Coaching clears the path to reach maximum success,” Pfeiffer said. “I am so excited to be a part of the Tribus vision of bringing real estate sales coaching to all agents, provided by their brokerage.”

The coaching program will be divided into tracks including some designed for veteran agents, some for team leaders and some for salaried staff within a company. Each track focuses individuals on ascending to the next tier in the program.

“These intentionally powered tracks are based upon consistency and accountability and focus on building sustainable pipelines and practices,” the company said in the release. “For example, new agents focus on developing daily habits while executives and office managers focus on business planning, profits, recruiting, and retention.”

Existing clients can access Tribus coaching services at no additional cost, and most courses will consist of one-on-one interactions.

There is a tremendous market for real estate coaching, as it helps fill the equally tremendous need for sales training and general business mentorship many brokers don’t have the time or inclination to offer.

Global business data company, Ibis World, reported that as of June 2022 the market for business coaching in the United States was $14.2 billion. While those numbers are not specific to real estate, it’s enough to demonstrate just how significant the demand for extracurricular professional guidance has become.

Executive coaching has become a popular perk in Silicon Valley and beyond, according to Protocol, a technology industry news company.

Protocol reported that coaching is a great benefit for managers to offer staff and recruits.

Annette Reavis, chief people officer at technology company Envoy, told Protocol that internal leaders can make great coaches too.

“Whether it’s working through debugging issues at a hackathon or having the CFO give a stocks 101 talk,” Reavis told Protocol, “it’s about what we can learn from each other.”

Tribus will run programs that cover mission statement creation, goal setting, custom business planning, budgeting and other critical aspects of managing growth in the industry.

“Brokerage owners and staff should expect more from their vendors, said Eric Stegemann, CEO of Tribus, in the release. “No longer should they accept a ‘set it and forget it’ approach to technology. We are laser-focused on executing our vision of the Tribus touch.”

