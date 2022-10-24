Zavvie’s offer comparison models are now presentable within MoxiPresent, a part creative, part analytical demonstration software that gives agents the power of producing dynamic, data-driven ways to pitch business.

The offer comparison tool built by software company Zavvie is now available within MoxiPresent, a web-based listing and business presentation product sold by MoxiWorks, according to an announcement.

Zavvie’s primary offering helps agents educate consumers on the ever-evolving number of ways they can sell homes, a result of the industry’s drive to introduce alternatives to traditional buying and selling practices, iBuying being the primary example.

“The days when sellers and buyers only have one or two options are gone forever,” said Zavvie CEO and co-founder Lane Hornung. “With the entrenchment of iBuying and the emergence of power buyers, sellers and buyers have more choices than ever, and that’s why they will continue to rely on a professional real estate agent to help them determine what path is best for them.”

On the heels of the rise of the still-controversial iBuying segment, all-cash, quick-close alternative financing companies emerged, deemed “power buyers,” to help mortgage-qualified buyers compete with confident, contingency-free offers. These options give agents another way to help clients become more attractive to sellers, and in 2021, Zavvie started building them into its Offer Optimizer model.

Zavvie also helps brokerages create and manage iBuying programs, helping them compete with massively funded third-party providers.

Inman reported that in 2020, John L. Scott Real Estate, a brokerage with over 110 offices and 3,000 brokers across four states, teamed up with the end-to-end iBuyer platform Zavvie to create its new iBuyer platform, “Instant Purchase Plus+.” Colorado-based Kentwood Real Estate launched a similar partnership with Zavvie in August of this year.

MoxiePresent is part creative, part analytical demonstration software that gives agents the power to produce dynamic, data-driven ways to market services and pitch business. Instead of logging in separately to Zavvie, users can now show clients their options within the branded presentation context of MoxiePresent.

The company is no stranger to broadening its reach through partnerships and acquisitions as the current iteration of MoxiePresent is the ultimate result of its 2019 Imprev purchase.

It acquired the email marketing company ActivePipe early in 2022 and a back-office solution provider in 2021. Its CEO York Baur is an active industry speaker and change advocate.

MoxiWorks serves more than 800 brokerages with 400,000 agents who collectively account for one in five transactions in the U.S.

“All these new solutions are already generating growing consumer demand and high approval ratings,” Zavvie said in a statement.

