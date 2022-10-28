That bump in the basement might not just be the wind. Watch this spooky short created by Sue “Pinky” Benson to learn more about the scary side of real estate.

Watch the full video here.

Ready for some more creepy yet true facts about the spooky side of real estate? Marketing and real estate sales expert Sue “Pinky” Benson is all decked out in her Halloween best to share some fun and frightening tidbits about what agents may encounter (spirits included) at some point in their career.

Whether you are a true believer or a true professional just trying to get the transaction to closing, these stats are good to have in your toolbox, just in case you ever need to call your broker or your local ghostbusters to get a haunted house ready to be home again.

Hot marketing tip: YouTube is still a powerful platform for creating content. This format is called a “short,” and you can see how this type of short-form content can be a creative way to mix up your marketing for your audience and help new friends discover your amazing real estate marketing skills.

Craving more craven content? We’ve got you covered!