After the wildness of the past couple of years, you may be looking forward to hosting or attending a Halloween party this year. After all, this may be the first time in a long time that you can go out vaxxed without worrying that you’ll miss out on a multiple-offer madhouse during the hours you’re away from your office.

The best part? It’s also a great time for real estate-related costumes. With so many pop-culture real estate agents and big personalities in the industry itself, there’s no end to the options you’ll have to choose from.

From the simple and straightforward to the totally meta, here is a roundup of the Halloween costumes that will be ideal for your get-together this year.

Anyone from Barbarian

It’s not just the 92 percent on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. It’s the non-stop real estate-related hilarity that permeates every moment of this wild and wooly horror movie that will have you trying to decide whether to laugh or scream when you watch it (it’s currently showing on HBOMax) and wondering which character to dress up like.

I’ll avoid spoilers, but there’s something here for everyone, from normcore outfits for those of you who don’t like to go too over-the-top with costume selections to the totally outrageous Big Bad at the heart of the movie’s horror.

Anyone from The Watcher

Whether you dress up as Jennifer Coolidge’s iconic real estate agent or wear your bathrobe a la Bobby Cannavale’s homeowner, The Watcher is squarely in the middle of the zeitgeist right now. Stuff your pockets with creepy-looking letters, or flip the script and go as your favorite suspect, handing out your own Watcher-style communications to partygoers throughout the evening.

Your favorite reality TV Realtor

Maybe you’ve always wanted to be a Million Dollar Lister. Maybe you’re planning to go as one of the Selling Sunset cast members. Get all dressed up, and make a splash as one of the uber-glam reality show brokers on your favorite series.

Make sure art imitates life when you use your costume as an opportunity to live stream and promote your costume and your appearance at the party — and on your social media channels.

Your brokerage company’s CEO

Want to be Gary Keller? That’s easy: Big mustache, T-shirt, and his latest book under your arm. EXp’s Glenn Sanford? Tell everybody about your Viome test results and recruit, recruit, recruit. Compass’s Robert Reffkin? Think positive while checking your stock ticker every 30 seconds. To dress as Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman, just repurpose your old Mr. Rogers costume.

Sigmund Freud or Sherlock Homes

Real estate agents love to pride themselves on how they are a combination of real estate adviser and therapist for their clients. Why not lean into that identity by dressing as the father of psychiatry?

Looking for a fictional option? Try Sherlock Holmes (or Homes?) looking for listings in a low inventory market instead.

Dorothy

Dorothy might just the perfect costume for a real estate pro because you get to click your ruby-slippered heels and say, “There’s no place like home, there’s no place like home, there’s no place like home,” reminding people of what you do without being overtly salesy.

Real estate investor

Ask everyone at the party if they’d like to sell their drink or their plate of hors d’oeuvres to you, then offer them far less than they’re worth. Ask the hosts if they’re interested in selling their home, then start telling them everything that’s wrong with it. Bring a can of gray paint and some marble contact paper in preparation for your flip.

Buyer’s parents

Looking for a couple’s costume idea? Dress as middle-aged parents whose adult children are buying their first house. Complain about everything, say no to every question, and give unsolicited advice to everyone at the party. Don’t be shocked if you’re asked to leave early.

New real estate agent

Get to the party early. Bring Starbucks, and set up your computer with a sticker that says, “Ask me about real estate.” Wear a T-shirt with a similar slogan and a name tag. Wait.

A totally exhausted real estate agent

Finally, if the past couple of years have taken their toll, arrive in your favorite jammies, your robe and slippers and let everyone know you’re just looking for a chance to get a little rest. Wear a beauty mask, curl up in a corner with a good book, and then leave early for your sensible bedtime.