As a previously practicing Doctor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Dr. Adrian Burke believes that the health of his clients’ investments is second in importance only to their personal health. A native of the island of Jamaica, Burke has lived in Miami for two decades and appreciates the area’s diversity and global appeal.

With a focus on both international client transactions and luxury properties, Burke puts his background and professional experience to work on behalf of clients while representing his city with the Miami Board of Realtors at conventions in China, Brazil and Canada. Find out how he found his passion and what he has learned in his years in the industry.

If you could do anything other than real estate, what would it be?

I found my passion in helping people find their dream homes and I couldn’t imagine working in any other profession. This business isn’t just about selling homes, it’s about empowering people to take the next step in their life journey, whatever that journey may be. The joy I find in listening to the stories of people I come across will never get old.

What is something everyone should be doing to make their life or business better?

Get a good handle on business planning, with a focus on expenses and time management. Pay very close attention to where your income comes from as well as the time blocking for income-producing activities. Once you nail down how to control your expenses and spend time doing the right things, the income will follow.

What do clients need to know before they start a real estate transaction?

Why they are buying/selling, what their long-term and short-term goals are, and what is the expertise of the real estate broker advising them. None of us have a crystal ball to look into the future but in real estate it’s very easy to plan for the long term.

Major market shifts seldom affect long-term appreciation in a real estate transaction. Having a knowledgeable agent by your side who has a solid pulse on the happenings in the market is incredibly important.

What’s one big lesson you’ve learned in real estate?

Follow up! The real estate industry is very fast paced and packed with a lot of factors and opportunities. It’s common for someone who previously wasn’t ready to buy or sell to have changed their mind due to a myriad of factors.

What is the best advice you’ve received from a mentor or colleague?

Be consistent but not persistent. Consistently put your best foot forward and provide value to the people around you but don’t be a pest and don’t persist with those that don’t see and show appreciation towards your value.

Christy Murdock is a Realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant and the owner of Writing Real Estate. She is also the creator of the online course Crafting the Property Description: The Step-by-Step Formula for Reluctant Real Estate Writers. Follow Writing Real Estate on TwitterInstagram and YouTube.

