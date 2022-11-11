Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

This week on The Real Word, Byron Lazine and Nicole White discuss pet rent and Opendoor, along with three hot-button issues on midterm ballots this year — marijuana, gambling and taxing the rich.

Where do you personally fall on these hot-button issues? Lazine and White split the difference in this week’s video podcast.

Pet deposits and expenses

Byran and Nicole dive deep into the rising costs for tenants who want to have pets in rentals. Tenants, of course, want lower or no fees around the pets they want in the home, while landlords are trying to protect their assets as, most often, pets cause serious damage to their homes. Non-refundable or refundable, which is the fair way to go? Depending on the state and the landlord’s preference, these expenses can get high very quickly.

Nicole’s advice: Build the pet fee into the rent instead of charging a separate fee.