Zach Goldsmith was with Hilton & Hyland since 2007. In 2021, his two-person team netted $110 million in transaction volume.

Zach Goldsmith, a leading luxury agent in Los Angeles and former team leader at Hilton & Hyland, has joined The Agency with his two-person team, the brokerage told Inman.

Throughout his career, Goldsmith has sold more than $1 billion in real estate and his team closed over $110 million in 2021 alone. He represents over $150 million in listings that will be brought over to The Agency. Some of those include The Green Gables Estate, listed at $125 million, and 813 Palms Blvd., listed at $7.995 million.

Goldsmith has been in the industry for 20 years and was with Hilton & Hyland since 2007. While there, he was an estates director and team leader of the Goldsmith Team. His team’s lead agent and head of operations Jennifer Plotkin is also joining The Agency with Goldsmith.

“I have worked with and called many agents at The Agency close friends for many years, including Mauricio, and am thrilled to be joining The Agency family officially,” Goldsmith said in an email to Inman. “Culture and collaboration are extremely important to me, and I can’t wait to work alongside the brokerage’s talented agents across the globe. No other brokerage offers the cutting-edge marketing power, tools, and technology that The Agency brings to the industry, and I couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter.”

He’s been named a “Top 10 Power Agent to Hollywood Luminaries, Fortune 500 CEOs and industry innovators” and as a Los Angeles Business Journal “Who’s Brokering Los Angeles and Leaders of Influence.” Goldsmith has also had numerous properties featured in high-profile locations, such as Architectural Digest, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and The Hollywood Reporter.

Goldsmith was born in London and raised in Los Angeles and comes from a family of real estate professionals. He specializes in off-market properties and has represented high-end estates in Beverly Hills, Holmby Hills and Bel Air.

Plotkin, meanwhile, is a native of Los Angeles and started her professional career as a model which she continued for 10 years. Afterward, she earned a master’s degree in Educational Psychology and Counseling and served children and their parents’ mental health needs in educational settings.

That experience serving families from a psychological standpoint has transferred well to her real estate career where she is able to easily connect with families and understand their needs when buying new homes. She started working in real estate in 2015 and joined Goldsmith’s team at that time.

While at The Agency, Goldsmith and Plotkin intend to grow the team’s size, The Agency told Inman.

Email Lillian Dickerson