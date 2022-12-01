Unique. Original. Remarkable. Will this be you in 2023?

It’s challenging to manage and execute “out of the box” real estate marketing ideas daily while managing a real estate business, especially when lead generation and meeting clients take up so much of your time. Sometimes the best remedy is to get yourself out of your own box and put yourself in front of people who will inspire you.

This January at Inman Connect New York, if you are an agent planning your marketing and content strategy for 2023, you will want to attend the Agent Marketing Stage Wednesday, January 25.

Who is on stage, and what will you learn?

Stop the Scroll: How to Get More Attention on Social Without Paying for Ads

Join us as social media expert Chelsea Peitz shares the three types of videos every real estate pro needs to make in 2023, how to leverage new algorithms to get you in front of more potential clients and how to achieve more growth by doing less.

The Anti-Trend: Using the Power of Authenticity to Remain Relevant to Your Clients When They Need You Most

People don’t want to see the latest trends when times are tough. They are searching for content that is relatable to them and relevant to the current market. Join social media experts Giselle Ugarte and Matt Lionetti as they uncover the secrets to staying in touch with your clients while showing up as your authentic self.

An Inside Look at a Real Estate Influencer’s Video Journey

Join TikTok mastermind Glennda Baker, founder of Glenna Baker & Associates in Atlanta, as she shares her video journey and how her passion for inspiring, informing and impacting agents has led to more than 1 million followers in less than three years.

How to Maximize Long-Form and Short-Form Video in 2023: YouTube, Reels, and TikTok

Where should you spend your time on video in 2023? In this presentation, social media strategist and author Katie Lance will share her top tips for generating business by leveraging short and long-form video content on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and more. Learn actionable tips and walk away with a plan for 2023.

