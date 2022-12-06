The new office will be located in Osterville and led by Managing Partner Eric Rollo, who launched The Agency Boston in 2021. It marks The Agency’s 67th franchise globally.

Luxury brokerage The Agency continues its sweeping expansion into the East Coast with a new franchise in Cape Cod, the brokerage announced Tuesday.

The new office will be located in Osterville and led by Managing Partner Eric Rollo, who launched The Agency Boston in 2021. It will serve the areas of Cape Cod, Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, according to the announcement.

“We’re thrilled to once again partner with Eric Rollo for the launch of our newest franchise on Cape Cod as we continue to expand our brand’s presence on the East Coast,” The Agency CEO and founder Mauricio Umansky said in a statement. “Having previously partnered with Eric in Boston, we know he will continue to be a wonderful steward of our unique Agency culture as our footprint expands out onto Cape Cod and the surrounding area.”

The new office now marks The Agency’s 67th franchise globally and its second office in Massachusetts. The expansion comes just months after the Los Angeles-based luxury brokerage added additional outposts on the East Coast with the launch of its coveted South Shore addition in Long Island, New York, last month, and Georgia and Maryland in June.

“Our strategic expansion on the East Coast has been extraordinary as we continue to feed the demand around the world for a brand like The Agency,” Jim Ramsay, executive vice president of franchise sales at The Agency, said in a statement. “We’re incredibly excited to continue our work with Eric Rollo and his team as we showcase our world-class offerings to buyers and sellers on Cape Cod.”

Rollo has 15 years of real estate experience under his belt and has sold more than $165 million in transaction volume over the course of his career. Prior to joining The Agency in August of 2021, he was team leader for nine years of the Eric Rollo Real Estate Team, William Raveis Real Estate’s Back Bay office’s top-producing team.

Rollo grew up spending a lot of time on the Cape and islands with family and friends, and today lives in Pocasset on Buzzards Bay.

“I am delighted to expand The Agency brand onto our beloved Cape and Islands,” Rollo said in a statement. “The Cape’s unparalleled natural beauty, world-class beach access and strong sense of local community make it the perfect place for The Agency to serve as we continue to grow in the state of Massachusetts.”

As of October 2022, Mid Cape home prices were up 15.4 percent to a median price of $565,o00, according to Redfin. The number of homes sold was down 25.7 percent year over year to 483.

As part of its East Coast expansion, The Agency embarked earlier this year on a journey to Long Island’s South Shore, home to the tony Hamptons, in addition to North Atlanta in Georgia and Frederick, Maryland.

In November, The Agency also launched mortgage and ancillary services through partnerships with CrossCountry Mortgage, Choice Home Warranty and home inspection provider Pillar to Post.

