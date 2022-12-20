The Talent Brokerage’s virtual support programs and coaching will help members learn how to move away from offering canned, unoriginal marketing content.

Social media coach and frequent Inman Connect panelist Giselle Ugarte is hard to miss.

Honestly outspoken and refreshingly self-effacing, the popular TikTok content creator has used her wit and skills in front of a ring light to elevate how real estate agents present themselves online.

Ugarte is further broadening her reach by launching the Talent Brokerage, a talent referral bureau for real estate professionals, according to an announcement sent to Inman.

“We’re creating a space to forge new conversations within the world of real estate,” Ugarte said. “Whether it’s online education, social media or on stage at real-life events, the rise of the real estate influencer is here.”

The statement described it as “a marketplace for agents, brokers and industry experts to collaborate with top companies and brands through speaking engagements, brand partnerships and influencer campaigns.”

The Talent Brokerage does not legally or exclusively represent its clients and is therefore not a talent agency in the traditional sense. There are two primary areas of focus for the company, Speakers and Creators; and Events, Companies and Brands.

The former will “provide a platform and portfolio space to brand, position and market themselves as talent, beyond listings, teams and transactions,” the release stated. This will entail services for booking management, offer negotiation, contract oversight and consistent mentorship.

The Events, Companies and Brands component of the Talent Brokerage will target opportunities to expose those deemed “industry disruptors” and offer talent placement and speaking positions for “diverse experiences.”

Ugarte was on stage in August at 2022’s Inman Connect Las Vegas as a panelist, discussing, “The Rise of the Real Estate Influencer.” While some people cringe when hearing the word, “influencer,” Ugarte advised agents should look at it in a different way.

“What we do in this industry is just a part of who you are,” she told the audience. “You are influencing people, you are connecting people. You have people making an impact, whether in their community or around the world.”

According to the announcement, Ugarte’s agency has inked relationships with Million Dollar Listing New York’s Kirsten Jordan, of Douglas Elliman and Tyler Whitman, of The Agency; as well as TikTok star Glennda Baker, of Glennda Baker & Associates; The Agency’s viral sensation, Matt Lionetti; and multimedia host Talia McKinney, who works with SERHANT.

“For many real estate professionals, reality shows are the ultimate goal for maximizing exposure, but we want to demonstrate that there isn’t just one single path to success in this industry,” Ugarte said in the announcement. “There are plenty of other beneficial, lucrative opportunities right now, particularly for those people who are sharing a fresh perspective.”

The Talent Brokerage will also help its talent find opportunities in other lines of business and determine if incoming requests for talent are a good match. Ugarte secured contracts and requests from financial institutions, clothing brands and vacation companies before launch, the statement reads.

