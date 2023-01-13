New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

US Supreme Court denies NAR petition in pocket listing case

Brandon Bourdages / Shutterstock.com

The nation’s highest court will not be weighing in on whether the real estate trade group’s Clear Cooperation Policy violates antitrust laws. The case proceeds in a lower court.

Keller Williams’ goal for 2023? ‘Someone has to sell a damn house’

Keller Williams President Marc King told Inman he was confident in the brokerage’s path to success in 2023 despite a few bumps on the road to becoming the “Disneyland” of real estate.

23 ways to generate leads in 2023

Lead generation is the lifeblood of a successful real estate business, writes Jimmy Burgess. What are you going to do in 2023 to take your business to the next level?

Compass faces first downturn amid pressure

Robert Reffkin

The brokerage has dominated the conversation for years in real estate but is now faced with the task of becoming profitable amid its first major market downturn.

Anywhere lays off more workers, announces end of RealSure iBuyer

Ryan Schneider

The company has slashed its workforce by 11 percent since last June, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The moves come following months of housing market declines.

