Federal court rules in favor of NAR in longtime DOJ probe

District court judge sets aside US Department of Justice 2021 demand for information from the National Association of Realtors on buyer broker commission and pocket listing rules.

Inside Real Estate acquires industry competitor BoomTown

In what could be described as the most significant proptech acquisition since Zillow purchased ShowingTime, the resulting company will boast 700 employees and a massive range of customers.

CoStar considering purchase of Realtor.com parent: Report

Acquiring Realtor.com would significantly advance CoStar’s push into residential real estate — and bring it into greater conflict with the industry’s existing power players.

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin calls home offices ‘the killer of culture’

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin talks about stock market downturns, profitability and why brokers need to eschew virtual working to survive.

23 video content ideas every real estate agent should make in 2023

Whether you’re going all in on video in 2023 or creating your first, these ideas will get you in front of more potential clients, position you as the local expert and get your creative juices flowing.