Broker Spotlight: Chris Paoli

Name: Chris Paoli

Title: Managing partner

Experience: Licensed agent since 2005

Location: Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Brokerage name: The Agency Steamboat Springs

Team size: 7 licensed agents

Transaction sides: 65

Sales volume: $103,000,000

Awards: Paoli has led The Paoli Group in Steamboat Springs since 2007 and has achieved the Top Producing Team at The Group Real Estate since 2016. In 2021 and 2022, his team was ranked No. 1 in sales volume in the Steamboat Springs real estate market, and in June of 2023, they were named No. 1 from Real Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals for Medium-Sized Teams.

How did you get your start in real estate?

My real estate career began as an investor and evolved to create a sales team which meets the needs of a luxury homeseller.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

It takes a passion for putting your client’s interests first. You need to do the work to have the knowledge and information necessary to advocate for your clients.

What’s your top prediction for 2024?

Steamboat is poised for continued market strength with low inventory and extensive investment in the market due to the resort in the area.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

You need to put the time in to become an expert in all aspects of your market. Being an expert encompasses more than just pricing. It’s being a true concierge to your clients.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

For most buyers and sellers, a home is their biggest asset, and their transactions deserve to be treated as such by their agents.

