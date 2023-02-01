New classes now available with Inman Access. This week we are bringing you industry visionaries as they discuss the latest real estate news, new opportunities to seize on social media and how to understand the consumer in today’s market.

Watch now…

What The Potential CoStar-Realtor.com Deal Means For the Industry and Real Estate’s New Ownership Revolution with Brad Inman, Spencer Rascoff, and Pete Flint

Industry visionaries comment on the latest industry news, reflect on their time as entrepreneurs and unveil what they think is coming next.

How to Dominate the Instagram Algorithm in 2023 with Giselle Ugarte

Top social media coach Giselle Ugarte offers a quick-hitting masterclass on all things “new” Instagram, especially Reels. Join us as she unpacks what you need to get noticed by more of the right people.

What Consumers Really Want in Today’s Market with Brian Boero

How are buyers and sellers really reacting to this market? Tune in to this info-packed presentation to learn what consumers really think about real estate ads, marketing, agents, commissions and more.

Join Inman Access to unlock exclusive content where leaders in the industry share new strategies, insights and ideas across a range of topics in an accessible online format. With new classes dropping weekly, you can sharpen your skills and expand your knowledge.

Join today

 

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×