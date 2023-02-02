Are you receiving Inman’s Broker Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.

Broker Spotlight: Megan and Damon Williamson, The Agency Dallas

Name: Megan and Damon Williamson

Title: Managing partners

Experience: 24+ years in real estate.

Location: Dallas, Texas

Brokerage name: The Agency Dallas

Team size: Six on our team today. We just launched The Agency Dallas in late January and are in the process of growing our team with like-minded agents in our market.

Transaction sides: 88 transactions (2022)

Sales volume: $80 million (2022), $100 million (2021)

Awards: D Best Real Estate Agent and Top Producer in Dallas (D Magazine 2010-2022). Prior to launching The Agency Dallas, we were consistently recognized for awards as top-producing agents in our region by our former brokerage.

How did you get your start in real estate?

Damon started in new construction sales as the youngest sales agent selling new construction for Centex Homes in 2001. His first year he won the Golden Eagle award for highest sales, closings and customer satisfaction in Texas. He then continued and sold out multiple new construction neighborhoods all around DFW before starting as a real estate agent.

In 2010, we decided to start our real estate business and got licensed and started at Keller Williams. Our first year in business we won the Rookie Team of the nation for GCI.

How did you choose your brokerage?

We chose The Agency because of the technology tools, the company culture, their global boutique model and their white glove service and support.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

That it’s not like the TV shows. (Even though Netflix’s “Buying Beverly Hills” is a great representation of mentorship, collaboration and the fierce competition in our industry).

I believe this to be one of the most fulfilling jobs in the world — especially being able to help a family or individual with the most important investment in their lives, but it takes hard work and perseverance and sometimes television doesn’t portray how important the role of advisor to clients is in our business.

What’s something you know now that you wish you knew when you started?

Real estate is the purest form of entrepreneurship. We want to give our agents the tools to grow their businesses.

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

We’ve had a huge response from Day One from our network of agents seeing the news because The Agency is recognized as one of the highest luxury boutique companies in our industry.

Our brokerage offers a “hands-on” service for agents that only a boutique can give.

The Agency’s tech and innovation is light years more advanced than the other brokerages.

We have a strong support system that offers agents a smooth transfer.

We are the perfect fit for agents that are tired of being a part of the past and want to be aligned with the real estate brand of the future.

What’s your top prediction for 2023?

We predict the Dallas Agency office will be the best, most coveted place for an agent to work in our region.

As for the US market, stability will be the name of the game. While the current market is experiencing a re-balancing from the pandemic level record activity, one fact is clear: housing remains a primary investment for the world’s most affluent citizens and a safe hedge against inflation.

We believe the luxury market is strong and there is much wealth to be distributed across markets and generations.

What did you learn from some of the setbacks in your career?

No matter how hard you try, some deals just won’t close.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Above all, real estate is a relationship business. Make friends any way you can: Through church, neighborhood HOAs and civic clubs. Volunteer every chance you get. You don’t necessarily want to push real estate; just make people feel comfortable around you. Those are the agents who thrive.

What makes a good leader?

Having a servant’s heart.

What’s one thing you wish every agent knew?

You may never get a real vacation. You’ll almost always end up working on your vacations, regardless of whether you’ve told your clients you’ll be unavailable or you have other agents helping you out in your absence. Deadlines will need to be changed. Closings will need to be bumped, contracts will terminate — anything you can think of will happen on your vacation and you have to be prepared.