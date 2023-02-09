The 40-person team, formerly of Coldwell Banker, has also brought on its Northern California office located in the Berryessa neighborhood of San Jose to Corcoran Icon Properties.

Corcoran Group franchisee Corcoran Icon Properties has brought on The Real Estate People team in Northern California, the company announced on Wednesday.

The addition of the 40-agent team also includes The Real Estate People’s office located in the Berryessa area of San Jose, building upon Corcoran Icon Properties’ existing roster of offices, which already included one each in the Almaden and Willow Glen neighborhoods of San Jose and one in the city of Campbell. The team was previously affiliated with Coldwell Banker.

“As a great start to 2023, we are delighted to bring this team of professionals into the Corcoran Icon Properties family,” Steve Belluomini, president of Corcoran Icon Properties, said in a statement. “This group’s reputation is sold and truly representative of what we look for in our continued growth. Our values are well matched, and we look forward to a long and vibrant future together.”

The Real Estate People team was founded in 1990 and has gained a reputation for excellent client service over the years in its market. In 2022, the team closed $47 million in sales volume.

“I’m very excited to welcome The Real Estate People,” Susan LaRagione, partner and sales manager for Corcoran Icon Properties, said in a statement. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with many of the team’s members in the past, and they are an excellent example of our vision to recruit and empower the brightest and best. They bring a wealth of commitment, expertise and knowledge, making them a true asset to us not only in Santa Clara County, but also throughout Northern California.”

Corcoran Icon Properties was launched in December 2022 following the termination of the franchise agreement between Corcoran Group and Icon Properties’ precursor, Corcoran Global Living, which had operated across California, Nevada and central Ohio.

Following reports from agents about significant delays in receiving commission payments and lights being turned off in some offices as bills went unpaid, Inman uncovered a series of lawsuits that had been levied against Global Living CEO Michael Mahon and some of his associates for fraud and breach of contract.

Following the dissolution of that company, former leaders of Corcoran Global Living’s Northern California region decided to team up to form their own franchise with Corcoran Group, Corcoran Icon Properties.

Corcoran Icon Properties’ new office is located at 2698 Berryessa Road in San Jose, California.

