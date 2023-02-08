Dockery and the Prince Team have netted $500 million in sales volume across 800 transactions and will now be affiliated with Corcoran’s SoHo office, the brokerage told Inman exclusively.

The Corcoran Group has welcomed leading New York City real estate agent Prince Dockery and the Prince Team from Compass, the brokerage told Inman exclusively. The team is now affiliated with the brokerage’s SoHo office, led by Senior Managing Directors Paula Manikowski and Brennan Zahler.

Over the course of their cumulative 15 years in the industry, Dockery and his team have netted over $500 million in sales volume across more than 800 sales and rental transactions. The four-person Prince Team has consistently ranked in the top 1 percent of agents, according to RealTrends. Dockery first launched the team in 2010.

“We are overjoyed to have Prince and his team join Corcoran as he has been making waves in the industry for many years,” Corcoran President and CEO Pamela Liebman said in a statement. “His ambition is perfectly complemented by the many tools Corcoran offers, and there’s no doubt this will be a rewarding partnership.”

Dockery has built up a solid reputation among athletes and entertainers over the course of his career, servicing high-profile individuals, including basketball player Carmelo Anthony, and entertainers Tracy Morgan, Lady Gaga and Adam Levine. He attributes his listening skills and hands-on approach to his success with these celebrity clients.

The Prince Team specializes in the Downtown Manhattan market, but has a track record of success across the city and into Brooklyn. The team has led new development sales at 373 Bergen Street and 434 Throop Avenue in Brooklyn, as well as advised on layouts, floor plans and unit finishes. Next steps for the team include expanding their services into Westchester County, the Hamptons, and Upstate New York.

“Prince Dockery brings a unique energy to the real estate business, and we are thrilled to welcome him and his team to Corcoran’s SoHo office,” Manikowski and Zahler said in a joint statement. “As he looks to broaden his already prosperous business strategies, he’ll have the power of the Corcoran brand behind them, helping lift him to a new level of success.”

Dockery said that the move to Corcoran would help his team advance in the business even further, particularly with Corcoran’s partnership with Premier Sports Network that was announced in September, which gives Corcoran agents exclusive opportunities to work with professional athletes across North America.

“I am excited to enter a new phase of my career by moving to the Corcoran Group, a brokerage synonymous with the New York City luxury real estate market,” Dockery said in a statement.

“While I am grateful for my time at Compass, where I was able to grow my business, I am looking forward to joining Corcoran as the company is built on a deep understanding of the building blocks of real estate. With their emphasis on the human touch and the industry’s fundamentals, my team and I will be in the right place to advance our business, powerfully connect with buyers and sellers, and expand our reach in the new development sector. I also look forward to capitalizing on Corcoran’s partnership with the global Premier Sports Network, as it fits right into our wheelhouse.”

Prior to joining Compass in 2018, Dockery was with Town Residential for about two years, and before that, with Douglas Elliman for about four years.

Email Lillian Dickerson