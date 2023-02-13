Brian Gubernick will serve as PLACE’s new chief real estate officer tasked with helping teams and agents grow their businesses.

PLACE, a real estate technology startup that provides back-office support for real estate professionals, has hired former Homeward executive Brian Gubernick to serve as the company’s chief real estate officer.

Gubernick’s responsibilities as chief real estate officer will include helping teams and agents who use the company “strategize for growth while building and systematizing retention tools to drive revenue, PLACE said in an exclusive statement to Inman. He will also work on training initiatives and industry relations.

Gubernick added in the statement that he believes PLACE’s platform and business services are “second-to-none.”

“PLACE provides that platform for the agents who want a turnkey model and the systems that enable them to focus on what they do best — selling homes and building relationships,” he continued.

Gubernick is “a true partner in every sense of the word,” PLACE co-founder Chris Suarez said in the statement.

“He is a growth architect and a valued strategic ally for our teams,” Suarez said.

Gubernick has worked in real estate for 15 years, according to the statement. He most recently served as chief real estate officer at power buyer Homeward for two years, leaving last November, his LinkedIn page notes.

He began his real estate career in 2007 by launching a sales team, “which went on to become one of Keller Williams’ top real estate teams in the nation,” the statement further reads. Gubernick won the Keller Williams’ Innovator Award in 2014.

His relationship with PLACE began in 2020 when he and company co-founder Ben Kinney teamed up to launch agent-education program Metrix

Masterminds, the statement also notes.

Kinney was similarly upbeat in the statement about Gubernick joining PLACE, saying he “brings immense value to our growing leadership team at a critical time in our growth journey. ”

“His industry insight,” Kinney said, “coupled with a coaching mindset, will propel our partners to the next level.”

