A rainbow escape awaits the buyer of a psychedelic home in Colorado Springs where the house’s interior is a colorful array of faux fur, murals, funky light fixtures, art installations and more.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

A rainbow escape awaits the buyer of a psychedelic home tucked away in Colorado Springs.

The four-bedroom, 2,856-square-foot home is the brainchild of hula hooper and artist Beth Piver, and although it may look like a typical 70s-era house from the outside, inside, there’s a spectacular surprise.

The house’s interior is a colorful array of faux fur, murals, funky light fixtures, miscellaneous objects affixed to walls (Stuffed animal-lined wall? Check.), and more.

“From the outside, our home looks fairly normal, but once you step through the front door, it’s like no other home you’ve ever seen,” Piver told The New York Post of the house she listed for $560,000 last month. “The interior has become a giant art installation with interesting paintings and sculpture everywhere, as well as colorful and unusual wall treatments.”

The walls and ceiling of the primary bedroom are lined in faux fur as are many of the home’s doorways. In the kitchen, one wall serves as a carnival stuffed animal wall, while the cabinetry has been adorned with brightly painted and patterned squares and rectangles arranged like a mosaic. Meanwhile, the entryway features a chandelier that seems to be adorned with Barbie dolls, and one room features a hanging globular chair that looks like it was taken out of the circus.

One two-story space in the home currently in use as a hula-hooping area also features an original circus sideshow banner, faux fur accents and a number of other colorful wall art installations.

Piver described the aesthetic as “Think Meow Wolf meets ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse.'” Piver’s design style may not be one seen every day, but she asserted that the home is “thoughtfully designed and made functionally comfortable.”

She also has a habit of turning her homes into works of art. Prior to moving to Colorado, Piver and her husband lived in Cumberland, Maryland, where their loft was featured on HGTV, among other outlets, and LaVale, Maryland, where Piver transformed their home into a “wacky place,” according to her website.

The Colorado Springs house sits on a one-quarter-acre plot of land and features a two-car garage and a wood-burning fireplace.

Michelle Blessing and Ed Hurt of ERA Shields Real Estate are representing the property.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to own your very own dramatic and bold home in the Maximalism-inspired design style,” the listing description states. “It is one of the coolest homes in Colorado Springs!”

Email Lillian Dickerson

listing agent
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×