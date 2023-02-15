A rainbow escape awaits the buyer of a psychedelic home in Colorado Springs where the house’s interior is a colorful array of faux fur, murals, funky light fixtures, art installations and more.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

A rainbow escape awaits the buyer of a psychedelic home tucked away in Colorado Springs.

The four-bedroom, 2,856-square-foot home is the brainchild of hula hooper and artist Beth Piver, and although it may look like a typical 70s-era house from the outside, inside, there’s a spectacular surprise.

The house’s interior is a colorful array of faux fur, murals, funky light fixtures, miscellaneous objects affixed to walls (Stuffed animal-lined wall? Check.), and more.

“From the outside, our home looks fairly normal, but once you step through the front door, it’s like no other home you’ve ever seen,” Piver told The New York Post of the house she listed for $560,000 last month. “The interior has become a giant art installation with interesting paintings and sculpture everywhere, as well as colorful and unusual wall treatments.”

From the outside, the home looks unassuming enough. | Zillow But inside lies a creative escape. | Zillow Top right, a chandelier adorned with Barbies | Zillow A view of the vibrant kitchen | Zillow At right, a wall of stuffed animals | Zillow The faux fur-lined primary bedroom | Zillow A globular hanging chair | Zillow Art and murals line one hallway. | Zillow The dedicated hula-hooping space | Zillow An aerial view of the property | Zillow

The walls and ceiling of the primary bedroom are lined in faux fur as are many of the home’s doorways. In the kitchen, one wall serves as a carnival stuffed animal wall, while the cabinetry has been adorned with brightly painted and patterned squares and rectangles arranged like a mosaic. Meanwhile, the entryway features a chandelier that seems to be adorned with Barbie dolls, and one room features a hanging globular chair that looks like it was taken out of the circus.

One two-story space in the home currently in use as a hula-hooping area also features an original circus sideshow banner, faux fur accents and a number of other colorful wall art installations.

Piver described the aesthetic as “Think Meow Wolf meets ‘Pee-wee’s Playhouse.'” Piver’s design style may not be one seen every day, but she asserted that the home is “thoughtfully designed and made functionally comfortable.”

She also has a habit of turning her homes into works of art. Prior to moving to Colorado, Piver and her husband lived in Cumberland, Maryland, where their loft was featured on HGTV, among other outlets, and LaVale, Maryland, where Piver transformed their home into a “wacky place,” according to her website.

The Colorado Springs house sits on a one-quarter-acre plot of land and features a two-car garage and a wood-burning fireplace.

Michelle Blessing and Ed Hurt of ERA Shields Real Estate are representing the property.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to own your very own dramatic and bold home in the Maximalism-inspired design style,” the listing description states. “It is one of the coolest homes in Colorado Springs!”

Email Lillian Dickerson