In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

The opportunity to find love in a hopeless place may have arrived for one lucky Los Angeles homebuyer.

The starter home of pop star Rihanna, who made a splash Sunday with her subtle pregnancy announcement during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, has returned to the market for $16.49 million, The New York Post reported.

Justin Paul Huchel of Carolwood Estates and Carl Gambino of Compass are representing the listing.

Rihanna purchased the seven-bedroom, 8,500-square-foot Beverly Hills home in 2011 for approximately $5 million, according to records, following a string of successful albums, including “Good Girl Gone Bad” and “Loud.”

The singer lived in the house for about three years and sold it in 2014 for $7.65 million. While living in the home, Rihanna released her sixth studio album, “Talk That Talk,” which included the hit single, “We Found Love.”

But Rihanna is not the only star to have graced the property. Celebrity power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen bought the home in 2016 for $14.1 million — in other words, nearly three times the price Rihanna had paid for the property five years earlier.

The property includes a heated pool and Jacuzzi | Zillow The concrete and brass fireplace is a bold statement piece | Zillow Rihanna first purchased the property in 2011 for $5 million | Zillow The home includes floor-to-ceiling windows | Zillow The kitchen includes custom cabinetry | Zillow The dining room | Zillow John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen also lived in the house from 2016 to 2021 | Zillow The spacious primary suite closet | Zillow A home office space | Zillow The home theater | Zillow

Legend and Teigen had originally planned to make the home their forever home, but reportedly decided their growing family (the couple now has three children and also live with Teigen’s mother, Vilailuck Teigen) was getting too large to stay in the home. In 2021, they sold the house for $16.8 million, after originally listing it for $23.95 million.

The home includes a full-size gym, home theater, heated pool, Jacuzzi and an outdoor kitchen, and is located in a gated community. Other outstanding features include 33-foot ceilings, a concrete and brass fireplace, custom cabinetry and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The current owner of the property, whose identity is masked behind the Bryn Mawr Trust, listed the property for $19.25 million three months after buying it from Legend and Teigen. It’s sat on the market since then, undergoing a series of price cuts, most recently at the end of January when it was dropped to $16.49 million. Therefore, at this point, the seller stands to face a loss on the sale.

Today, Rihanna owns another seven-bedroom Beverly Hills home that she purchased in 2020 for $13.75 million. During Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime show, she proudly sported her new baby bump, while making a return to to public performance after a nearly four-year hiatus, and seven years after her last album release.

Email Lillian Dickerson