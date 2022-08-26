It’s a Barbie World in interior design these days.

As Americans anticipate the release of “Barbie,” the movie starring Margot Robbie set to hit theaters in 2023, and celebrate the 60-year anniversary of the Barbie Dreamhouse, “Barbiecore” is the interior design trend of the moment, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) has reported on its blog.

The design wave includes — you guessed it — lots of pink, frills, vintage finds, florals, curvy furnishings and beds and sofas evocative of clouds.

“The nostalgia of Barbie’s iconic home has influenced the ‘Barbiecore’ movement, which draws on colorful, playful designs — and, of course, includes plenty of pink!” NAR blog contributor Melissa Dittmann Tracey wrote.

Dittmann Tracey noted that homeowners and designers are adapting the design movement to their own tastes, by using varying shades of pink, for instance, rather than staying true to Barbie’s classic bubblegum hot pink.

Homeowners are playing with different shades of pink as part of the “Barbiecore” trend | Євгенія Височина / Unsplash

Floral prints on linens or wallpaper are another theme of the trend that gives off Barbie vibes.

Floral wallpaper and curved furniture channel “Barbiecore” | Vostok / Getty Images

Vintage artwork, like postcard prints that hearken back to Barbie’s start in the ’60s, also help set the Barbie party scene in a home.

California Retro Poster | VectorUp / Getty Images

Curved home furnishings, like this rounded sofa, also exude the Barbie aesthetic.

Round sofa with glam pillows | Kwanchai_Khammuean / Getty Images

Whether inadvertently or not, socialite Paris Hilton also seems to be playing into the Barbiecore trend with a recent TikTok tribute to celebrity pal Britney Spears and her collaboration with Elton John on a song called “Hold Me Closer,” which was released on Friday. The song marks Spears’ first new release in six years.

@parishilton “Hold Me Closer” is officially out & I’ll be playing it on repeat until further notice! So proud of you sis @britneyspears 👑🧚‍♀️💖 #HoldMeCloser #Sliving #ThatsHot ♬ Hold Me Closer – Elton John & Britney Spears

In the video, Hilton rocks out to Spears and John’s new tune while decked out in a bubblegum pink athleisure suit, sneakers and matching sunglasses, all atop of a bubblegum pink sports car. “Yaaass Britney the queen is back!” text superimposed above the video proclaims.

The real life “Barbie penthouse” | Zillow

The real life “Barbie penthouse,” located in Los Angeles, and once owned by Mattell founders Ruth and Elliot Handler, who raised their children Barbara and Kenneth there (AKA “Barbie and Ken”), went on the market for the first time in August 2021 for $9.99 million. At that time, the listing was represented by Douglas Elliman’s Scott Segall and Carrie Berkman Lewis. Today, the three-bedroom, 3,200-square-foot property is being represented by The Altman Brothers Team for $8.99 million.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×