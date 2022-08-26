It’s a Barbie World in interior design these days.

As Americans anticipate the release of “Barbie,” the movie starring Margot Robbie set to hit theaters in 2023, and celebrate the 60-year anniversary of the Barbie Dreamhouse, “Barbiecore” is the interior design trend of the moment, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) has reported on its blog.

The design wave includes — you guessed it — lots of pink, frills, vintage finds, florals, curvy furnishings and beds and sofas evocative of clouds.

“The nostalgia of Barbie’s iconic home has influenced the ‘Barbiecore’ movement, which draws on colorful, playful designs — and, of course, includes plenty of pink!” NAR blog contributor Melissa Dittmann Tracey wrote.

Dittmann Tracey noted that homeowners and designers are adapting the design movement to their own tastes, by using varying shades of pink, for instance, rather than staying true to Barbie’s classic bubblegum hot pink.

Floral prints on linens or wallpaper are another theme of the trend that gives off Barbie vibes.

Vintage artwork, like postcard prints that hearken back to Barbie’s start in the ’60s, also help set the Barbie party scene in a home.

Curved home furnishings, like this rounded sofa, also exude the Barbie aesthetic.

Whether inadvertently or not, socialite Paris Hilton also seems to be playing into the Barbiecore trend with a recent TikTok tribute to celebrity pal Britney Spears and her collaboration with Elton John on a song called “Hold Me Closer,” which was released on Friday. The song marks Spears’ first new release in six years.

In the video, Hilton rocks out to Spears and John’s new tune while decked out in a bubblegum pink athleisure suit, sneakers and matching sunglasses, all atop of a bubblegum pink sports car. “Yaaass Britney the queen is back!” text superimposed above the video proclaims.

The real life “Barbie penthouse,” located in Los Angeles, and once owned by Mattell founders Ruth and Elliot Handler, who raised their children Barbara and Kenneth there (AKA “Barbie and Ken”), went on the market for the first time in August 2021 for $9.99 million. At that time, the listing was represented by Douglas Elliman’s Scott Segall and Carrie Berkman Lewis. Today, the three-bedroom, 3,200-square-foot property is being represented by The Altman Brothers Team for $8.99 million.

