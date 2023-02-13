The penthouse apartment sits at the southwest corner of Central Park and sprawls across more than 8,000 square feet.

A New York City penthouse that sold in January has become the largest residential deal ever for eXp Realty.

EXp agent Kurt Yang represented the buyer in the deal. The property was first listed for $49,900,000 in October 2021 and closed last month. The unit sprawls across 8,274 square feet and occupies an entire floor of its building in Manhattan.

The apartment includes “13 rooms with five bedrooms and 6.5 baths and has 11.5-foot ceilings, including one entire wall with floor-to-ceiling windows,” according to a statement from eXp.

The brokerage would not disclose the exact address of the unit or say in which building it is located. However, it has “direct access to Central Park on the southwest corner,” the statement notes. The building also offers “white-glove services and amenities,” such as a “full-time doorman, concierge, full-time superintendent, valet parking/garage, landscaped terrace with river views, massage room, playroom, state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool with city views” and more.

The sale beats eXp Realty’s previous record-high deal, which was set by a ranch in Lago Vista, Texas, that sold for $33 million.

Listing photos of the newly sold Manhattan property, provided by eXp, show large rooms designed in a contemporary style. All of the images feature rooms with sweeping views of Manhattan. The unit also appears to sit high above the surrounding buildings.

Yang said in the statement that he “worked hard on this deal, but I wouldn’t call it work, because it was so enjoyable.”

“This took a year to come together between the two sides,” Yang added, “and the feeling is really good because my buyer got what he was looking for — a beautiful apartment in a prime area of New York City overlooking Central Park.”

