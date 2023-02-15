Matterport Digital Pro includes 3D tour, 25 or more high-end still photos, a static 2D floor plan and a 10-15 second preview reel.

In these times, it’s time to double down — on your skills, on your knowledge — on you. Join us August 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Matterport, a leader in digital twin real estate media, has launched a new combined service that stacks its immersive, 3D tour production technology on top of a number of marketing assets, called Digital Pro.

The program includes its most well-known home-tour product with dollhouse view, 25 or more high-end still photos, a static 2D floor plan and a 10-15 second preview reel, all delivered within two business days, the company said in a Feb. 15 announcement.

Matterport’s CEO and Chairman RJ Pittman said the new multi-channel offering positions the company as a single, vertical source for listing marketing.

“Digital Pro addresses an important unmet need for our customers to make our industry-leading digital twin technology more affordable and accessible to every property listing. Digital Pro marks an important first step in realizing that vision,” Pittman said in a statement.

The additional media forms are extracted from the initial scan of the home, made possible in part by Matterport’s newest camera the Pro3 released in 2022. While best suited for large luxury properties and commercial spaces, the Pro3 makes exterior captures easier and faster which are often challenged by detrimental lighting conditions.

The company has made updates to its mobile app for connecting to the Pro3. Within tours, users can add tags and interactive calls to action that can offer narrative insights into property features and serve as a guide for getting the most out of the digital experience. The tags can be shared individually, a method by which certain project stakeholders can jump directly to a tour component that most concerns them.

Even with the rise of digital twins and full-motion video, floor plans and high-resolution photos remain vital components to the digital marketing of real estate. Matterport shored up its ability to provide the latter upon its July 2022 acquisition of VHT Studios, a company that specializes in providing brokers and agents with high-quality photography.

A number of other platforms exist in the digital twin category of real estate marketing, such as iGuide, Asteroom, camera company Ricoh and Australian media technology company BoxBrownie.

Content produced by this line of companies has become an accepted, and often expected, component of marketing a property for sale, according to the National Association of Realtors. The organization’s research arm found that 67 percent of homebuyers consider floor plans useful in a listing.

Matterport’s own study found 89 percent of real estate consumers consider 3D virtual tours important to the buying process.

Matterport is publicly traded and headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Email Craig Rowe