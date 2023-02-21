

Inman on Tuesday announced its debut class of Global Real Estate Influencers, highlighting real estate professionals whose six-figure followings on platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook have helped them build their professional brands and businesses.

This year, Inman is partnering with these Influencers through editorial content, events, and social media profiles to unearth what they’re doing, how they grew to where they are, and what lessons Inman’s community can take away from their experiences.

“The Inman Influencers program aims to shine a light on emerging business opportunities and challenges with practical advice, lessons learned and inspirational paths to success,” Inman Industry Engagement VP Katie Gaudu said. “From building wealth, helping secure dreams of homeownership and sharing behind-the-scenes stories to help other aspiring agents, these influencers represent the pinnacle of success to guide our readers to forge their own diverse personal paths to success — and influence.”

Inman’s Global Real Estate Influencers for 2023 are among the most recognized faces in real estate, spanning residential real estate, investing and media.

The inaugural class of Inman Influencers are:

Tarek El Moussa stars on HGTV’s hit show Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa, as well as the new HGTV docu-series The Flipping El Moussas, where he combines his passions for real estate and family in every project. With over a decade of experience, flipping close to 1,000 properties, selling over 1,000 houses, and owning multiple apartment buildings and self-storage facilities, El Moussa is a successful entrepreneur, real estate expert, and investor. He has a personal rental portfolio of over 200 properties, a wholesale real estate company, a fix and flip real estate company called Tarek Buys Houses, a private equity investment firm called TEM Capital, a production company called Homemade Productions, a real estate education company called Homeschooled by Tarek, and a solar company called Solar Vision.

When he is not filming his hit HGTV shows, El Moussa travels the country as an in-demand speaker sharing his experiences as a successful businessman, house flipper, and a two-time cancer survivor. But El Moussa’s No. 1 priority is being a hands-on dad and spending time with his children Taylor, Brayden, and Tristan, and his wife Heather Rae, who stars on the hit Netflix show Selling Sunset.

Egypt Sherrod is a POWERHOUSE! As a successful real estate broker in Atlanta Georgia and CEO of the Egypt Sherrod Real Estate Group, Egypt has trained more than 267 agents to success and taught more than 23,000 investors how to successfully flip homes for profit. She is also a Designer, Television Host, Author, and Serial Entrepreneur.

HGTV fans and her personal real estate & design clients have come to affectionately expect tough love with a hug from the witty Egypt Sherrod. She is best known executive producer and host of Critic’s Choice Awards nominated “Married To Real Estate,” which garners 19 million viewers and was just renewed for it’s third season. Her best-selling book, “Keep Calm, It’s Just Real Estate” was named the #1 book in the real estate genre by the Book Authority, and nominated for an NAACP Image Award.

The transparent mother of three girls recently had the honor of ringing the bell at the New York Stock Exchange and was honored by 100 Black Women as a real estate trailblazer. She has been featured in Forbes, Fast Company, Black Enterprise, Ebony, Essence, Rolling Stone and Architectural Digest and has been named Network Journal’s 40 Under 40.

With record-breaking sales and socks as colorful as his personality, Fredrik Eklund has become an icon in real estate and on Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing” series, appearing as the only cast member to star in both the New York and Los Angeles versions. Co-founder of The Eklund | Gomes Team, co-founded by John Gomes, the dynamic duo has secured over $15 billion in closed sales over the last decade and has become a staple of New York, California, Texas, and Florida real estate.

Consistently ranked on industry hot lists, including The Hollywood Reporter Power Brokers and Variety’s Real Estate Elite, Eklund | Gomes continues to sit on top, bringing in $4.5 billion in sales in 2021 alone and $4B in sales in 2022.

In 2022, they notched one of the priciest sales of the year for New York at 432 Park Ave., for $70.5 million. With 90 agents in 13 markets, The Eklund | Gomes Team continues to widen its global influence and reach.

Mauricio Umansky is the founder and CEO of The Agency. This billion-dollar brokerage utilizes world-class technology and innovative marketing strategies to assist agents and their clients in achieving their real estate goals.

With solid infrastructure and a renowned brand that is featured on international television shows, including Buying Beverly Hills, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Agency has grown to more than 75 corporately owned and franchised offices and nearly 1,500 agents across 10 countries in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Glennda Baker is renowned for her local expertise and global connections. As the leader of an all-female real estate team, The Diamond Squad, Baker’s keen eye for marketing and an out-of-the-box thinking attitude have built her signature real estate brand.

In the past year, Baker has taken over short-form video platforms, TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts. With her direct, no-nonsense, Southern sass style, the Glenndarattis, with nearly a million loyal fans and followers, she has racked up hundreds of millions of views on the videos she posts daily.

Inman is excited to collaborate with the best in the business and share their up-close and personal success stories, advice, inspiration and diverse perspectives in meaningful dialogue with the Inman community.