The three-person Nielsen Group brings a collective 25 years of industry experience and an average annual sales volume of over $50 million to Engel & Völkers.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Greater Seattle-based The Nielsen Group, comprised of Sean Nielsen, Ashley Stevens and Mari Moline, has joined Engel & Völkers Kirkland from Realogics Sotheby’s International Realty, the brokerage announced on Wednesday.

Collectively, the team has over 25 years of experience in the industry and brings an average annual sales volume of over $50 million to Engel & Völkers. The move makes The Nielsen Group Engel & Völkers’ top-producing team in the state of Washington.

“As our presence grows in Kirkland, Seattle and across the Pacific Northwest, we’re thrilled to welcome Sean, Ashley and Mari to the brand,” Marcel Dolak, license partner of Engel & Völkers Kirkland, said in a statement.

“Their experience and proven success in the market add immediate value to our business and clients not only on a local level but also to our regional, national and global networks. They share our commitment to providing exceptional client service. With this mindset, backed by the power of the Engel & Völkers brand, I look forward to seeing what they can achieve.”

Nielsen spent the last 12 years with Sotheby’s, and prior to that, spent about six years with Windermere Real Estate. He grew up in the Pacific Northwest and founded The Nielsen Group at the end of 2011. While at Engel & Völkers Kirkland he will serve as director of business development while continuing to work with clients.

“Engel & Völkers’ boutique approach to serving both clients and advisers resonated with our team,” Nielsen said in a statement. “We’re better positioned to reach our growth potential, and I believe consumers are increasingly drawn to brands and professionals that offer a highly personalized real estate experience. I look forward to playing a key role in Engel & Völkers’ continued growth in Kirkland and beyond.”

Email Lillian Dickerson